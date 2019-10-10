Bathroom Spare Parts Unveils New Flagship Trade Counter, Signaling Major Market Expansion

Hoddesdon, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2024) – Bathroom Spare Parts, a leading online retailer of bathroom components, today announced the grand opening of its new flagship trade counter at Unit 2 Haslemere Industrial Estate, Charlton Mead Lane, Hoddesdon. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for the company, bridging the gap between digital and physical retail experiences in the bathroom maintenance industry.

The new 20,000 square foot facility houses over £2 million worth of inventory from more than 150 manufacturers, positioning Bathroom Spare Parts as a one-stop solution for both homeowners and trade professionals. This expansion is set to revolutionise the way customers access specialized bathroom parts and expertise.

Ross Bliben, CEO of www.bathroomspareparts.com, stated, “Our new trade counter represents a pivotal moment in our company’s history. We’re not just opening a store; we’re creating a hub for bathroom maintenance innovation and sustainability. This facility allows us to offer unparalleled service and product availability to our diverse customer base.”

The flagship trade counter introduces several key features:

On-site technical experts for immediate consultation and part identification

A vast inventory of over 60,000 different items, ensuring quick solutions for urgent bathroom issues

A dedicated training and social media room for customer education and product showcases

Click-and-collect services, merging online convenience with in-person expertise

This expansion aligns with Bathroom Spare Parts’ mission to become the world’s largest online bathroom spare parts retailer while educating consumers on water conservation. The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its push for water-saving and eco-friendly products throughout the new facility.

“We understand that when customers contact us, it’s often because something has gone wrong in their bathroom and they need a swift resolution,” Ross Bliben added. “Our new trade counter allows us to stock more items and offer quicker delivery times, enhancing our already high level of customer service.”

The company’s growth from a small plumbing shop founded in 1993 to its current status as a major online retailer with 28 staff members showcases its adaptability and customer-centric approach. This new trade counter is expected to further cement Bathroom Spare Parts’ position as an industry leader.

Looking to the future, Bathroom Spare Parts is preparing for emerging trends in bathroom maintenance, including:

Smart home integration for bathrooms

Increased demand for sustainable and water-saving fixtures

Accessibility solutions for an aging population

Support for the growing DIY culture with online resources and in-person guidance

The company is also implementing innovative approaches to ensure bathroom longevity and efficiency, such as:

Preventive maintenance services

Investment in water-saving solutions and smart water management systems

Partnerships with manufacturers to promote energy-efficient bathroom products

Development of educational resources for proper bathroom maintenance

“This trade counter is more than just an expansion; it’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the bathroom retail industry,” Ross Bliben concluded. “We’re not just selling parts; we’re providing solutions, education, and a vision for the future of bathroom maintenance.”

The new Bathroom Spare Parts trade counter is now open to the public and trade professionals, offering extended hours to accommodate diverse customer needs.

About Bathroom Spare Parts

Founded in 1993, Bathroom Spare Parts has grown from a small plumbing shop to the UK’s leading online retailer of bathroom components. With a mission to provide unparalleled product selection and customer service, the company stocks over 60,000 items from more than 150 manufacturers. Bathroom Spare Parts is committed to sustainability, innovation, and customer education in the bathroom maintenance sector.

