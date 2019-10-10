Belgravia Hartford Signs Binding Agreement with Electric Panda for Production Rights; Appoints Gabriel Napora and Yas Taalat to its Management Advisory Team

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2024) – BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (“Belgravia Hartford“, “Belgravia” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has signed a binding agreement with Electric Panda Entertainment (“Electric Panda“)in order to create a featured documentary about the history of Belgravia Hartford, its predecessor IC Potash Corp. and its legal cases over the years.

On October 18, 2024 Belgravia and Electric Panda agreed to 12 month engagement to produce the featured documentary based on the legal affairs and events which the Company has faced. The Agreement and timeline thereunder enables Electric Panda to advertise and market the documentary while the Company continues to advance its current affairs.

Electric Panda is one of North America’s top film finance, development and production companies, known for its world class documentaries and feature films. Electric Panda has produced documentaries, which have been acquired by Universal Studios for global release. Electric Panda has a track record of working with A-List talent that can be found on their website and social media pages.

Electric Panda Landing Page (electricpandaentertainment.com)

Electric Panda has executive produced films directed by an Oscar winning director, and was the winner of the FIPRESCI PRIZE from International Federation of Film Critics at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. One of the past prodcutions of Electric Panada have earned one of the highest ratings of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. Electric Panda has had Netflix Originals, Hulu Originals, Paramount+ Originals, #1 films on many of the streamers, and have had most films go theatrical.

Gabriel Napora, CEO of Electric Panda Entertainment, said: “Belgravia’s story is both compelling and shocking in terms of how certain parties have treated their contractual obligations to the company. We believe bringing this story to streamers and ideally the big screen will shine a light on the behavior of some companies that are in the public markets and showcase how a company like Belgravia has endured certain challenges, interference and conflicts.”

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO of Belgravia, said: “Working with the talented team at Electric Panda and showcasing the history of how Belgravia was formed and the events over the last decade is an excellent opportunity to highlight to viewers the trials and tribulations of the junior public markets and the process of the legal channels. Additionally the loyalty and commitment of the dedicated professionals who have fought for the Company. Over the years many successful Hollywood movies and documentaries have been incorporated from real life events and cases. Events based on the truth and facts attract stronger viewership and potential revenue generating projects.”

Belgravia also announces that it has appointed the following members to its Management Advisory Team:

Mr. Gabriel Napora has produced a number of successful documentaries and movies, with decades of finance and media experience. With a strong background in the Canadian capital markets and deep ties in the media, movies and production industry this provides Belgravia with a world of hands on knowledge to navigate this venture. Mr. Napora has won numerous International filmmaking awards and films he has executive produced have gotten to number one on many streamers.

Mr. Yas Taalat is a Canadian film producer and an accomplished recording artist/songwriter with a track record of successful films and songs. His multi-level industry relationship become an instant asset in marketing the Belgravia story to the social media and entertainment industry. Mr. Taalat’s connections to film distributors are second to none.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the ‎Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and ‎increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public ‎companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment ‎approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments ‎are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and ‎losses.‎

