BlackLine Honored with Multiple Consecutive Industry Accolades

Digital finance transformation leader continues to make a significant impact with market-leading solutions and corporate social responsibility, earning 5th consecutive TrustRadius and G2 awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, has been honored with the 2024 ‘Tech Cares’ and ‘Buyer’s Choice’ awards from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer review platform. BlackLine has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions while driving corporate social responsibility, marking its fifth consecutive year of recognition for exceptional employee and community programs.

As a ‘Tech Cares’ award winner, BlackLine is one of 100 B2B technology companies recognized for outstanding dedication to sustainability, volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), generous donations, community impact, employee well-being and development, support for women in technology, and educational support.

BlackLine’s TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice Award reinforces its position as a trusted platform for finance and accounting professionals. Based on real customer feedback and satisfaction ratings, the accolade highlights BlackLine’s ability to deliver significant ROI, ease of use, and strong customer support. These prestigious awards underscore BlackLine’s commitment to delivering customer-centric innovation that drives continuous transformation, providing immediate impact and sustained value to its global customer base.

In addition to the TrustRadius honors, BlackLine was also recognized for the fifth consecutive year by G2, the world’s largest software marketplace, winning the Best Accounting & Finance Software award. This accolade reflects BlackLine’s success in delivering future-ready financial operations for the Office of the CFO, offering solutions that are accurate, efficient, and intelligent. The award, driven by overwhelmingly positive feedback from verified users, highlights BlackLine’s continued leadership in the market with its Financial Close Management solution.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions from TrustRadius and G2 for both our market-leading solutions and our commitment to social impact,” said Therese Tucker, Founder and Co-CEO of BlackLine. “At BlackLine, our mission is to inspire, power, and guide digital finance transformation, and our values—Think, Create, Serve—are at the core of how we achieve this. We continually challenge ourselves to think critically, create innovative solutions, and serve both our customers and communities with purpose. These awards are a testament to the hard work of our BlackLiners and the trust our customers place in us as we continue to deliver future-ready financial operations globally.”

Visit BlackLine's site here to learn more about the company's industry solutions.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.



