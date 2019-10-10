Blue Mountain Announces Launch of Blue Mountain University: A Premier e-Learning Experience for RAM Software Users

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Mountain, the standard in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for life sciences manufacturers, is excited to announce the launch of Blue Mountain University (BMU), an interactive e-Learning platform designed to empower users of its RAM software. This comprehensive learning environment offers users an adaptable and self-paced way to master the complexities of Blue Mountain’s powerful RAM platform, providing both a Help Center for on-the-go reinforcement and a Learning Center for in-depth education.

Why Blue Mountain University?

As Blue Mountain’s ecosystem has rapidly expanded to include more than 450 biotech, cell and gene therapy, pharmaceutical, medtech, CDMO organizations, and service partners, it became evident that users required more than just support—they needed a robust and flexible learning experience. Blue Mountain University was built to fulfill this need, ensuring users can navigate the intricate landscape of regulatory asset management with ease and confidence.

“Blue Mountain University was created to empower our customers by providing them with comprehensive, accessible, and high-quality training resources,” said David Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain. “We recognize that our RAM software plays a mission-critical role in many organizations. With this e-Learning offering, we’re delivering on our commitment to help users optimize their operational efficiency, reduce onboarding time, and elevate their GXP compliance capabilities.”

Key Features and Benefits

Blue Mountain University offers a range of unique benefits, including:

Tailored Learning Experiences: Courses are designed to be adaptable and flexible, catering to users at every stage of their journey—from new learners to seasoned experts. Ease of Navigation: User-friendly design BMU ensures that users can quickly locate relevant content, understand their learning objectives, and track their progress effortlessly. Enhanced Knowledge Retention: Through deep-dive course materials and practical applications, learners can apply their new knowledge directly to their job roles, improving knowledge retention and execution. Certification and Expertise: Blue Mountain University offers certification opportunities, allowing individuals to become certified RAM experts. This certification enhances professional value and strengthens organizational capability.

“We built Blue Mountain University to give our customers the ability to self-serve and master the full potential of our RAM platform. This doesn’t replace our live, analyst-led trainings, rather it offers another mechanism to help our customers grow and learn at their own pace. Our goal is for every organization to have at least one certified RAM expert,” said Ginny Lee, Chief Customer Officer of Blue Mountain. “The Blue Mountain University experience doesn’t just deliver training; it fosters a community where users can share insights, offer feedback, and engage in discussions that will shape future product innovations.”

Who Will Benefit from Blue Mountain University?

Blue Mountain University has been designed with all RAM users in mind, providing tailored resources to different personas within an organization:

RAM Administrators : Experts responsible for the RAM platform, training, and onboarding others.

: Experts responsible for the RAM platform, training, and onboarding others. New Users : Individuals who need foundational training to quickly get up to speed.

: Individuals who need foundational training to quickly get up to speed. Experienced Users : Seasoned professionals looking to deepen their knowledge or learn about new features.

: Seasoned professionals looking to deepen their knowledge or learn about new features. Organizational Leaders: Decision-makers focused on ensuring their teams are proficient and certified in RAM software.

About Blue Mountain

Leading Life Sciences in asset management for 35 years, Blue Mountain has a unique position in the life sciences industry backed by a proven legacy. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of pharmaceutical, biotech, cell and gene therapy, medical device, and contract manufacturing companies. From set-up to installation and from training to validation, our company helps life sciences manufacturing master GMP asset management by implementing our best-in-class software – enabling them to leverage the cloud, drive paperless processes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and based in the greater Philadelphia, PA region. For more information, please visit www.coolblue.com.

For more information about Blue Mountain University, visit www.coolblue.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Brown

Head of Global Marketing

Blue Mountain

marketing@coolblue.com