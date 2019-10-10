Booz Allen Hamilton, Fairfax County Officials Celebrate Opening of Lorton Flagship Engineering Facility

Home of the Warfighter Applications and Rapid Prototyping Center (WARP-C)

Fairfax County, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2024) – Earlier today, Booz Allen Hamilton and Fairfax County officials gathered to celebrate the opening of Booz Allen’s new Flagship Engineering Facility in the Lorton area of Fairfax County. The 21,000-square-foot facility is home to the Warfighter Applications and Rapid Prototyping Center (WARP-C) and leads in advanced technology exploration and system integration to meet the evolving needs of warfighters.

“We’re excited to open the firm’s latest flagship engineering facility here in Lorton, Virginia, with the goal to help solve our clients’ most complex challenges and provide mission readiness for our warfighters across the globe,” said Joel Dillon, senior vice president at Booz Allen. “This facility will serve as a vital resource for our regional clients and industry partners and foster collaboration, growth, and innovation for our local defense ecosystem.”

Strategically situated near Fort Belvoir, Quantico, and the Pentagon, the Lorton Flagship Engineering Facility is positioned to offer rapid, accessible support for on-site testing, training, and prototyping, reducing the time from development to deployment. With a growing workforce, the facility recruits specialized talent in AI, robotics, systems engineering, and warfighter performance, delivering cutting-edge solutions with unparalleled speed and precision.

“Congratulations to Booz Allen Hamilton for opening this mission-critical engineering facility in Lorton that uses emerging technologies to deliver innovative solutions for the developing needs of our military personnel,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Booz Allen has been an industry leader for over 100 years, and we are proud to have this transformative company based in Fairfax County.”

This new facility, which is part of a network of Booz Allen’s flagship engineering centers designed to accelerate mission success, boasts highly strategic features and capabilities:

Features of Lorton Flagship Engineering Facility

High Bay Facility: Large, configurable space designed for testing, prototyping, assembly, system integration, and training. Supports small drone testing, payload and sensor integration, and acts as a modular system for rapid configuration, including dismounted and manned systems integration.

Large, configurable space designed for testing, prototyping, assembly, system integration, and training. Supports small drone testing, payload and sensor integration, and acts as a modular system for rapid configuration, including dismounted and manned systems integration. Warfighter Performance Laboratory: Focuses on integrating the warfighter’s equipment and human performance, enhancing the capability to function as a fully integrated combat unit.

Focuses on integrating the warfighter’s equipment and human performance, enhancing the capability to function as a fully integrated combat unit. Robotics and Autonomy Laboratory: Purpose-built space enables safe, human-centered development of robotics and autonomous technologies to deliver advanced human machine teaming capabilities.

Purpose-built space enables safe, human-centered development of robotics and autonomous technologies to deliver advanced human machine teaming capabilities. Data and Cyber Laboratories: Specializes in applying advanced AI, machine learning, and data processing for rapid decision-making at the tactical edge and in contested environments, ensuring data superiority on the battlefield.

Specializes in applying advanced AI, machine learning, and data processing for rapid decision-making at the tactical edge and in contested environments, ensuring data superiority on the battlefield. Material Science Lab: Develops, tests, and demonstrates unique material-based solutions to maximize soldier survivability and increase mission success.

Develops, tests, and demonstrates unique material-based solutions to maximize soldier survivability and increase mission success. WARP-C Data Center: Fully integrated, modular data center has the capability for secure, disconnected operations. Fiber-optic connectivity allows seamless testing and integration anywhere in the building.

Capabilities of Lorton Flagship Engineering Facility

Unmanned and Manned Systems Support : Support for tactical units includes the integration of the Android Tactical Assault Kit, providing smartphone-like functionality for warfighters in complex environments, as well as the testing of robotic systems in the robotics and autonomy lab.

: Support for tactical units includes the integration of the Android Tactical Assault Kit, providing smartphone-like functionality for warfighters in complex environments, as well as the testing of robotic systems in the robotics and autonomy lab. Prototyping and Manufacturing Capabilities : Assembles, integrates, and prototypes material solutions into systems and subsystems of interest to meet current and future mission needs. Leverages expertise in contested logistics, additive manufacturing, electronics assembly, and model-based engineering to readily integrate into critical systems.

: Assembles, integrates, and prototypes material solutions into systems and subsystems of interest to meet current and future mission needs. Leverages expertise in contested logistics, additive manufacturing, electronics assembly, and model-based engineering to readily integrate into critical systems. Comprehensive Solutions for Tactical Units: From advanced material solutions such as ballistic clay to fully integrated tactical unit combat systems, delivers product-based solutions that enhance warfighter performance, survivability, and lethality in complex operational environments.

Fairfax County-headquartered Booz Allen has been an industry leader for 110 years and employs approximately 35,000 professionals. Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, the company advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. They lead, invest, and invent where it is needed most-at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future.

“As Booz Alen Hamilton expands its national tech innovation ecosystem, I want to thank your leadership for their continued investment in Fairfax County. We are humbled that Lorton has been chosen as the location for your next leading-edge engineering facility,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “It continues to be a privilege and an honor to support Booz Allen’s incredible growth journey as you lead the development and deployment of emerging technologies that support critical missions vital for securing our nation.”

(Pictured from left to right: Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck; Booz Allen Senior Vice President Joel Dillon; Booz Allen Global Defense Sector President Judi Dotson; Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay; and Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins)

