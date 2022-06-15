BrandPilot AI Enters $500+ Bn Programmatic Advertising Market Through Partnership with Revvim

First Solution to be Launched that Tackles Branded Keyword Search Cannibalization

Targeting large but underserved market with risk-free, high ROI value proposition positions BPAI for accelerated growth

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 9, 2024) – BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (“BPAI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Revvim, a cutting-edge ad-spend optimization platform. The objective is to tackle the fraud, waste and abuse (FW&A) problem within the programmatic advertising industry, which is estimated to cost the industry over $120 billion dollars yearly[1]. The Agreement allows BrandPilot to promote, sell, deploy and support ASdAi, ReACT and FraudAI globally, effective October 7, 2024, the Company has begun sales to it’s existing client base and the Agreement has a duration of 12 months and renews automatically.

“This partnership marks an important first step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive, powerful, and cost-efficient AI solutions for the programmatic advertising industry,” said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. “By combining our expertise in developing AI-driven marketing campaigns with Revvim’s advanced ad spend optimization capabilities, we aim to enable marketers the world over to recover wasted ad spend and realize dramatic improvements in ROI.”

Search engine marketing (“SEM”) has experienced robust growth in recent years. The SEM market was valued at $185.39 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow to USD 368.93 billion by 2031[2]. Marketers, on average, see a return of 68% for non-branded ad-spend and 1,299% for branded ad-spend.[3] Of this spend, the typical average ad budget for search engines is split 18% for branded keywords and 82% for non-branded3.

The first Revvim product to be launched by BPAI is AdAi, which is designed to help clients optimize their ad-spend by tackling branded and non-branded search word cannibalization. In the case of branded keywords, this type of waste occurs when a sponsored ad pushes down a company’s organic #1 ranked search results, and by proxy their impressions and click throughs, without a competing ad being present. AdAi is designed to help clients identify these cannibalistic ads and prevent them from appearing, allowing the #1 organic listings to take the click without needlessly consuming ad budget.

In the case of non-branded keywords, similar waste occurs when brands pay a higher price for sponsored search engine ads in the absence of competitive bids. In this case, AdAi can help clients recover wasted ad-spend by identifying competitor bids and leveraging lower cost ads when search competition is absent.

“The beauty of AdAi is that the cost is entirely performance based, as we only charge a percentage of what budget was recovered,” said John Beresford, CRO of BrandPilot.AI. “This positions BrandPilot AI’s other solutions for even more growth as recovered funds from optimized spend can range from 10%-25% on budgets that can run in the tens of millions of dollars per month. This is the type of win-win value proposition that we believe will see us accelerate growth significantly, while providing clients with greatly enhanced returns on their marketing budget.”

“We are equally excited to partner with BrandPilot AI,” stated Matthew LeBaron, CEO of Revvim. “Their platform is a game-changer for businesses seeking to automate and optimize their influencer marketing campaigns. By integrating our solutions and leveraging BrandPilot AI’s unparallelled market reach, we can help businesses unlock the full potential of their ad budgets.”

About Revvim

Revvim is a leader in AI ad spend optimization, with their revolutionary products AdAi + FraudAi + reACT. The company’s platform helps businesses optimize their ad spend by identifying and targeting the most relevant audiences. Revvim’s customers include some of the world’s largest brands.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) is a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions. The company’s flagship product, Spectrum IQ, is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that helps brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. BrandPilot AI is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI’s strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the financial markets generally, the growth of the programmatic advertising market, percentages of ad-spend wasted due to FW&A activities, average rates of return on branded and non-branded ad-spend, the performance and effectiveness of AdAi, and the ability of the Company to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

