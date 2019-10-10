BrandPilot AI Inc., to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2024) – BrandPilot AI Inc., (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (“BPAI” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB“), beginning today, under the ticker symbol “BPAIF”.

Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI., stated “We are looking forward to trading on the OTCQB and are pleased to be able to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares. We believe that trading on the OTCQB® will enhance our liquidity and visibility in the U.S. and global capital markets generally.”

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Common Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “BPAI”.

Furthermore, an application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further enable the electronic clearing and settlement of the Common Shares in the United States.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions. The company’s flagship product, Spectrum IQ, is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that helps brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. BrandPilot AI is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, statements concerning the Company’s access to capital upon listing on the OTCQB, and increased investor liquidity and visibility, as well as the Company’s strategic plans, are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the financial markets generally and the ability of the Company to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225103