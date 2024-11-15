BrandPilot AI Introduces a Powerful Social Media Management Tool for the Modern Marketer

The platform is more capable and versatile than current tools and supports integration with your favorite design apps like Canva

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2024) – BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (“BPAI” , “BrandPilot AI” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative marketing solutions, is pleased to announce its latest tool for marketers, a social media management dashboard designed to empower brands and agencies with easy to use, time-saving tools for bulk content creation, automated scheduling, effortless content approvals and a unified inbox for maximizing engagement on social media.

“Many brands and agencies struggle to keep pace with the demands of social media marketing,” says Brandon Mina, CEO at BrandPilot AI. Mr. Mina also stated: “we’ve launched an accessible and powerful solution that streamlines content creation, approval workflows and scheduling to boost efficiency, and drive meaningful engagement for brands across multiple social channels at scale.”

Key Features:

Unified Social Inbox: Manage all social media messages and comments from a centralized inbox, ensuring timely responses and fostering meaningful connections with your audience.

Content Calendar: Plan and visualize your social media content strategy with an intuitive calendar view, ensuring consistent posting and optimal content scheduling.

Automated Publishing: Effortlessly schedule and publish content across multiple social media platforms, with options for drip campaigns and recurring posts.

AI-Powered Content Creation: Generate engaging social media captions, hashtags, and even entire posts with AI-powered tools, saving time and boosting creativity.

Performance Tracking and Analytics: Monitor key performance metrics and generate customizable reports to track progress, measure ROI, and optimize your social media strategy.

The social media management market is rapidly expanding, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 22.4% and reach around $112.6 billion by 2032[1]. There is strong demand for platforms that go beyond scheduling to drive engagement and revenue growth.

Brandon Mina, CEO at BrandPilot AI was quoted: “This is a strategic expansion and extension of BrandPilot AI’s mission. Brands can now move beyond traditional campaign management and embrace performance-driven partnerships across social media channels.”

“By connecting brands and their content with micro-influencers, our latest tool enables precise, scalable outreach to engaged audiences, focusing on measurable results that tie directly into marketing goals. Rather than solely boosting brand awareness, brands can now create and schedule content that seamlessly brings targeted authenticity and enhances the customer journey while driving conversions,” Brandon Mina, CEO at BrandPilot AI.

The company expects to launch the new product on its website at www.brandpilot.ai/social on November 15, 2024.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) is a leading provider of AI-powered marketing solutions. The company’s flagship product, Spectrum IQ, is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that helps brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. BrandPilot AI is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the expansion of the social media management market, the effectiveness of the platform and dashboard, BPAI’s strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes to the financial markets generally, the growth of the social media marketing market, the performance and effectiveness of the platform and dashboard and their ability to generate revenue for BPAI, and the ability of the Company to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

