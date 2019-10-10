CallRevu Expands TestTrack – Now Available to All Dealerships Nationwide, Featuring New Challenges for Service Teams

The automotive industry’s first immersive, customizable AI-powered training platform by CallRevu, TestTrack, is now available nationwide featuring additional sales and service department challenges.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallRevu, the industry leader in communication intelligence for automotive dealerships, has expanded availability of TestTrack, its AI-driven, customizable training platform. Following a successful launch last month, TestTrack is now available to dealerships everywhere, empowering more teams to elevate their performance with immersive, real-world practice.

With this expansion, TestTrack introduces over a dozen new challenges, including a dedicated focus on Fixed Operations (Fixed Ops) to better equip service teams. These additions are specifically designed to help service departments improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction in an increasingly competitive market.

Unlock New Opportunities in Training

TestTrack is not just a training tool – it’s a dynamic platform where dealership staff engage in realistic, two-way role-playing scenarios designed to mirror the challenges they face every day. From sales to service, TestTrack now offers tailored modules to address all facets of dealership operations.

“Since our initial launch, the demand for TestTrack has been overwhelming,” said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. “By expanding our offerings and opening the platform to all dealerships, we are enabling more teams to benefit from the unique, AI-driven experience that accelerates learning, boosts efficiency, and improves the customer journey.”

Comprehensive Solutions for Fixed Ops Teams

The new Fixed Ops challenges introduce service departments to critical customer interactions, helping them master scheduling, upselling, and providing excellent service. The goal is to drive improvements in appointment show rates, service upsells, and customer retention—all while reducing training time and costs.

TestTrack Benefits for Your Dealership

Faster Skill Development: Continuous real-time practice with adaptive AI feedback accelerates team growth.

Enhanced Service Department Performance: Fixed Ops modules ensure service teams excel in providing the highest level of customer service.

Scalable Training for All: Whether it’s new hires or seasoned professionals, TestTrack adapts to each team member’s pace and needs.

TestTrack is available now for all dealerships, offering unparalleled support in enhancing employee performance and customer satisfaction.

About CallRevu

Originating from within a dealership, we offer a unified solution designed specifically for the automotive industry. Our capabilities start from the origin with a comprehensive hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management, all driven by real-time data and analytics to provide actionable, scalable insights.

By transforming each interaction into valuable analytics and actionable insights, we empower our partners to make informed decisions, streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and cultivate customer excellence.

