Cangrade Launches Jules for Self-Discovery—Your Free, Personalized AI Life Coach

From Getting Promoted to Enhancing Your Relationships, Jules Self-Discovery Creates Highly-Personalized Strategies to Help You Achieve Your Professional and Personal Goals

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cangrade today introduced Jules for self-discovery—a new, breakthrough feature that empowers anyone with a growth mindset and a desire for self-improvement to find their purpose and direction. Serving as your own, free-to-use, generative AI-powered career and life coach, Jules for self-discovery can help individuals navigate challenges, uncover personal insights, and reach their goals based on their unique personality intelligence.

While AI-backed self-reflection and personality assessment tools exist, current solutions lack the breadth of personal data required for true self-discovery. Additionally, human life coaches can be hard to access, time- and resource-intensive, and specialize in different areas. Jules for self-discovery can solve these challenges by measuring 50 unique personality traits and building contextual awareness to uncover not only what drives you, but where you want to go.

Some questions Jules Self-Discovery can shed light on include:

  • What skills do I need to work on to get a promotion?
  • How can I set better boundaries?
  • How can I stop comparing myself to others on social media and focus on my journey?
  • I’m procrastinating on a project, how can I get motivated?
  • What role should I take on next in my career?
“Understanding and being true to ourselves can lead to massive shifts in our personal and professional lives, but as humans, we often need outside sources to make sense of this information,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “Jules goes beyond simple personality quizzes and generalized insights, giving you highly personalized, actionable strategies to help you up-level your life and career. In just 15 minutes, you can start making real moves to get a promotion, improve your sleep schedule, navigate difficult conversations, and beyond.”

Jules for self-discovery is the natural progression of Jules, the company’s AI Copilot for Human Resources (HR), announced last month. Unlike the initial offering, which focuses on helping HR professionals make more strategic, data-backed talent decisions, Jules for self-discovery is for anyone interested in navigating and accelerating their personal and professional life.

To start enhancing your career and life today, get started with Jules. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade
For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI-powered talent intelligence platform. By integrating data into talent acquisition and management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Devine
Public Relations
press@cangrade.com

