Cathay Cargo Leveraged Descartes Air Cargo Tracking Solution to Help Support Safe Journey of Giant Pandas

MELBOURNE, Australia and ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Cathay Cargo, a global provider of air freight services, leveraged Descartes’ Bluetooth® Low Energy air cargo tracking solution for real-time condition and location monitoring of Giant Pandas An An and Ke Ke as they were safely transported from Chengdu, China to Hong Kong. The pandas arrived at Hong Kong’s international airport on September 26, 2024.

“We’re excited that our technology played a role in the safe arrival of such a special shipment from Chengdu to Hong Kong,” said Frank Hung, VP Sales and Marketing at Descartes. “With our advanced IoT-based tracking capabilities, our customers are not only able to monitor the location of their shipments in real-time, but also shipment conditions such as temperature, light, vibration and humidity—which takes on an even more important dimension for Cathay Cargo in this unique situation.”

Cathay Cargo has used the Descartes solution as part of its Ultra Track cargo tracking service since 2021. The solution helps the air cargo carrier provide customers with real-time shipment location and condition status for airport-to-airport moves of high value goods such as electronics, perishables and pharmaceuticals. The Ultra Track service is available in 29 airports across Cathay Cargo’s network.

The Descartes air cargo tracking solution is designed to help airlines and ground handling agents (GHA) provide forwarding and shipper customers with end-to-end shipment visibility. Descartes Bluetooth® Low Energy powered tags placed on Unit Load Devices (ULD) or pallets provide location and condition status data that is captured by Descartes Bluetooth® Low Energy readers. Readers are part of the Descartes global Internet of Things (IoT) network and a Descartes Global Logistics Network™ service. Shipment status can be tracked whether goods are in the air or on the ground to help the air cargo community automate the end-to-end tracking of freight location and shipment status information such as precise temperature, movement, shock, light and humidity.

“We’re pleased to have supported Cathay Cargo in this extraordinary endeavor,” said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “Customers with temperature-controlled, time-sensitive and other specialized cargo expect to be kept informed of the location, condition, and chain of custody of their air shipment throughout its journey. By building out our IoT network in more geographies, deploying active readers across more locations and expanding the reach of the network, we’re helping the air cargo industry meet requirements for real-time, multi-dimensional cargo visibility and facilitate more secure, efficient, and responsive logistics operations.”

Cathay Cargo is the air-freight business division of the Cathay Group and one of the leading air-cargo operators in the world, operating from its hub in Hong Kong.

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses.

