Charting a Sustainable Future: Innovation and Green Finance at the ZJU-SMU Global Forum 2024

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2024) – The Global Forum 2024 will convene on October 26, co-hosted by Singapore Management University (SMU) and Zhejiang University (ZJU). This year’s focus is on “Innovation, Green Finance, and Sustainable Development.” Scholars, industry leaders, and policymakers will come together to explore fresh strategies for achieving sustainable development goals in our rapidly changing global economy.

As the world grapples with significant environmental challenges, particularly from rapid industrialization, the need for sustainable finance has never been more pressing. Currently, Asia accounts for less than 1% of the global sustainable investment market, highlighting a significant gap and untapped potential for growth. This environmental strain necessitates a shift in financial practices to reduce emissions while fostering economic growth.

A critical focus of the forum will be transition finance, an innovative approach that helps industries-particularly those that heavily rely on carbon-gradually shift toward greener practices without slowing down economic growth. It offers a practical way to reduce emissions and encourages industries to adopt more sustainable technologies. The forum will delve into how strategies like transition finance can catalyze this shift, with a particular emphasis on the critical role Asia plays in the global sustainable finance landscape.

By facilitating the decarbonization of traditional sectors, Asia can not only contribute to a greener planet but also unlock new economic opportunities, setting an example for other regions to follow.

Keynote Speakers and Experts

The forum will feature an impressive lineup of experts who will share valuable insights.

SMU’s Prof Liang Hao who is speaking at a Keynote, is a prominent figure in sustainable finance, especially in transitioning brown sectors to greener economies through innovative financial tools. Prof Liang Hao’s work in impact investing and sustainability measurement has made him a key voice in discussions on green finance solutions across both industry and academia. Prof Liang Hao’s insights will provide attendees with inspiration on how to leverage financial innovation to drive low-carbon transitions in Asia’s brown sectors and promote sustainable development.

Prof. Shawn A. Cole from Harvard Business School, known for extensive research on financial services and impact investing in emerging markets, will be sharing insightful global perspectives that can offer lessons for Asia.

Mr. Zhang Dachuan, Head of ESG Business, China at J.P. Morgan Asset Management (China), will share practical experiences in promoting ESG investments in the Chinese market, particularly regarding the effective integration of ESG standards into corporate profit models.

Prof. Wang Tan from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Dr. Wu Haifeng from the Shenzhen Institute of Data Economy of CUHK will also be present to share their expertise. Prof. Wang has a solid academic background in transition finance and carbon markets, while Dr. Wu focuses on the intersection of green technology innovation and finance. Their contributions will further enrich the discussions, helping attendees gain a multifaceted understanding of the future of sustainable finance.

SMU’s Prof. Li Weikai will also present research on impact investing and corporate social responsibility (CSR), providing solutions for how businesses can balance economic benefits with social responsibilities in a rapidly changing environment.

SMU’s Global Leadership Through Collaboration

As a thought leader in sustainable finance, SMU is committed to integrating academic research with practical applications. We believe sustainable growth extends beyond transitioning to a green economy; it involves utilizing innovative financial tools-such as transition finance-to help Asia achieve both economic and sustainability goals. SMU’s collaborations with renowned international institutions, continue to expand SMU’s global influence.

SMU’s standout initiative is the Singapore Green Finance Centre (SGFC), established in partnership with Imperial College London, and supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, along with several leading financial institutions. SGFC conducts pioneering research on sustainable finance and explores innovative solutions to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy. It also offers a variety of training programs for executives, operational teams, and newcomers, contributing to capacity building within SMU, Singapore, and the broader region.

SMU’s Global Forum is more than that of an academic event. It serves as a platform and gateway for important exchanges, where thought leaders from East and West share insights and recommend solutions to challenges that affect not just Singapore and China, but the world at large. This 13th edition will empower participants to explore how transition finance and innovative financial tools can drive sustainable growth in Asia. Together, it will be possible to work toward a sustainable future that benefits communities worldwide.

ZJU-SMU Global Forum 2024

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227680