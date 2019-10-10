CHEMTREC Opens New, State-of-the-Art Global Headquarters in Fairfax County

Fairfax County, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2024) – Earlier today, CHEMTREC®, the world’s leader in hazardous materials emergency response services, and local leaders along with strategic partners celebrated the opening of CHEMTREC’s new, state-of-the-art global headquarters at 3130 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, in Fairfax County. CHEMTREC has been based in Fairfax County for the past 12 years and has committed to an additional 13 years in its new 25,000-square-foot headquarters. The expanded space is designed to accommodate 100 full-time employees, providing room for future growth.

Andrew H. LaVanway Chief Executive of CHEMTREC

“CHEMTREC’s 53-year history is a story of exceptional talent solving complex problems in moments that matter,” said Andrew H. LaVanway Chief Executive of CHEMTREC. “As our mission expands to Cleanup and to data delivery, Northern Virginia remains the perfect location to support continued growth. Our Fairfax County location gives us access to talent that is not only well-educated and tech-savvy, but that also shares our dedication to public safety.”

This move marks a significant milestone in CHEMTREC’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering unparalleled services to the global chemical transportation industry. The new facility will provide expanded space for CHEMTREC’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), allowing for enhanced operational efficiency and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to further support our mission of safety and compliance in the handling of hazardous materials. Located in the heart of Fairfax County, the new office will also offer enhanced accessibility for employees and partners alike, with modern amenities and proximity to key industry partners in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

“I am thrilled that CHEMTREC has chosen to continue its incredible growth journey from Fairfax County,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “The strategic location of your new global headquarters provides access to not only the vast ecosystem of strategic business partners in Fairfax County and across the Greater Washington Region, but also to top talent to help accelerate your mission-critical growth.”

CHEMTREC’s move to Fairview Park reflects the organization’s strong growth trajectory, driven by its reputation as the trusted global leader in hazmat emergency response. The relocation aligns with the company’s future vision of expanding its range of services and continuing to raise the bar for safety in the chemical and transportation sectors.

“I want to congratulate CHEMTREC for the opening of your new headquarters in Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “We are honored that CHEMTREC continues to choose Fairfax County as your homebase while advancing your global mission and expanding your operations.”

