Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2024) – Chicago’s Criminal Defense Lawyers, DRD Law Group, known for its excellence in criminal defense law, has announced that its team has been awarded the highly respected 2024 Martindale Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating. This is a special honor for lawyers who are rated by other members of the bar as having distinguished professional achievement combined with the highest ethical standards.

Chicago’s Criminal Defense Lawyers, DRD Law Group, Announces Recipients of the 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/225957_fa37696e244d9a28_002full.jpg

According to their website, Martindale-Hubbell states that their Peer Distinguished Rating is an excellent rating awarded to experienced attorneys who are widely respected by their peers for their professional achievement and ethical standards, differentiating them by legal ability and ethical standards.

Alex Derval, Founder and Attorney at DRD Law Group, also known as DRD Criminal Defense & DUI Law, expressed his delight at the firm’s recent recognition as a recipient of the 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating. Derval highlighted that this honor reflects the respect DRD Law has earned from both the community and peers over the years.

“We are so pleased to be honorary recipients of the 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating. As a firm, we remain deeply committed to our core mission, which is to provide our clients with exceptional legal service, integrity, professionalism, and an approach that always puts the client first,” shared Alex Derval.

Founded in 1868, Martindale-Hubbell is the most comprehensive and reputable attorney rating organization. The company continues to provide verified ratings for attorneys based not only on their legal ability and ethical standards as judged by their peers but also on client reviews. The goal of Martindale-Hubbell ratings has always been the same: to help the public be better informed when selecting an attorney or law firm to entrust with their legal matter. The Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating helps potential clients select an attorney to handle their specific legal needs and affords clients an opportunity to refer other clients to a lawyer who possesses the appropriate level of expertise and skill.

The 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating validates DRD Criminal Defense & DUI Law successes and catalyzes future endeavors. The law firm looks forward to continuing to serve as a trusted legal partner, advocating for justice and delivering outstanding results for clients throughout Illinois and beyond.

For more information about DRD Criminal Defense & DUI Law, contact the firm directly.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225957