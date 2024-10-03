CisgenX Awarded Smart Approved WaterMark Certification for Innovative Irrigation Solutions

ADELAIDE, AUS, Oct 3, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Cisgenics, a global leader in intelligent irrigation solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Smart Approved WaterMark certification for its flagship product, CisgenX. This recognition highlights CisgenX’s commitment to sustainability, precision, and efficiency in water management.

CisgenX is transforming irrigation water requirements with a smart solution to provide the optimal amount of water for plants — which reduces water and energy costs. By utilising real-time data from Internet of Things sensors, the solution determines what the optimal requirements are to ensure efficient and effective water usage, contributing to healthier plants and sustainable landscapes.

“CisgenX offers a solution that not only conserves water but also supports businesses in meeting their sustainability goals,” said Sam Rebera, Managing Director of Cisgenics. “This certification validates our efforts to revolutionise water management with precision and innovation.”

Designed for ease of use, CisgenX’s technology is versatile and impactful, serving sectors such as agriculture, landscaping, sports fields, and urban green spaces. It reduces water consumption by 40% to 70% compared to traditional methods, making it a go-to solution for efficient water management.

For more information, visit cisgenics.com

About Cisgenics

Cisgenics is dedicated to revolutionising the irrigation industry through innovative, AI-powered solutions that optimise water and energy use, promote sustainability, and ensure the health and longevity of green assets worldwide. With more than 45 years of experience, Cisgenics combines deep industry knowledge with the latest technological advancements to offer precision, efficiency, and sustainability in water management. Visit cisgenics.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Illka Gobius

Managing Director

PINPOINT PR Pte. Ltd.

Email: illka@pinpointpr.global

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com