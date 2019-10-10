Compatio AI Announces Groundbreaking VFD System Configurator Model for Industrial Automation Distributors

Sales Teams, Technical Teams, and Customers Can Now Discover, Select and Configure Complete Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) Systems Faster with More Accuracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compatio AI , a leader in product configuration and recommendation solutions, is excited to introduce its latest innovation: the VFD System Configurator Model, specifically built for distributors and manufacturers in the Industrial Automation sector. This advanced model is the first to be released on the Compatio Configure platform, designed to streamline the process of selecting and configuring Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and all necessary components for a complete, compatible system.

Variable Frequency Drives are crucial in industrial applications for controlling motor speed and torque, but selecting the right VFD and ensuring compatibility with other system components can be challenging. The Compatio VFD System Configurator Model simplifies this process by guiding users through product selection with accurate, real-time recommendations driven by Highly Technical Guided Selling.

“We understand the complexity of configuring VFD systems,” said Tim Baynes, Founder and CEO of Compatio AI. “Our solution ensures that both the VFD and its associated components work together seamlessly, taking the guesswork out of system configuration and helping users build complete, reliable systems.”

Built on Real Intelligence™

At the core of the VFD System Configurator Model is Compatio’s Product eXpert Engine, which blends configurator logic, precise data, human expertise, and predictive technology. This combination powers Real Intelligence™, enabling users to make accurate, compatible product choices by tapping into decades of encoded industry knowledge.

Through the Highly Technical Guided Selling approach, users are guided step-by-step in selecting the best-fit VFD and supporting components, including Circuit Protection (fuses, circuit breakers), Line Reactors, Brake Resistors, and more. The result is a fully compatible system designed to meet the customer’s unique application requirements.

Clarifying the Role of the Configurator

To be clear, the VFD System Configurator Model is designed to help with VFD product selection and system component compatibility. It does not configure or set up the operational parameters or application settings of AC drives. Instead, it ensures that the selected products work together seamlessly within a broader system.

Empowering Industrial Automation Distributors

For distributors in the industrial automation space, this model is a game-changer. Whether it’s for sales teams with less technical experience or seasoned technical experts, the configurator empowers all users to confidently recommend and configure complete VFD systems. By reducing errors and increasing sales efficiency, it enhances the overall customer experience.

Additionally, distributors can prioritize in-stock items, reducing lead times and boosting customer satisfaction.

AHTD Fall Meeting & Industry Connections

Compatio AI will be exhibiting at the AHTD Fall Meeting in Bellevue, WA from October 16-18, 2024, showcasing its latest solutions. This event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to experience live demonstrations of the VFD System Configurator Model and discuss how Compatio AI can help drive efficiency and innovation for distributors and manufacturers in the industrial automation sector.

Additionally, Compatio AI will be attending Pack Expo in Chicago, IL from November 3-6, 2024, and SPS (Smart Production Solutions) 2024 Expo in Nuremberg, Germany, from November 14-16, 2024. Compatio’s team will be available at both events to meet with those interested in learning more about the VFD System Configurator Model and other advanced solutions.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with industry leaders and showcasing how our Real Intelligence™ and Product eXpert Engine are transforming the way businesses approach VFD system configuration,” said Nathan Waters, Director of Industry Solutions at Compatio AI. “Our solutions are fast to implement, cost-effective, and designed to drive real value for businesses in the industrial automation sector.”

Value, Ease of Deployment, and Future Development

Compatio AI’s solutions are competitively priced and integrate seamlessly into existing systems, with rapid deployment that allows businesses to start seeing benefits quickly. The VFD System Configurator Model is just one of many solutions Compatio is developing to meet the evolving needs of the industry. We welcome feedback and collaboration from distributors and manufacturers to further refine our offerings.

About Compatio AI

Compatio AI specializes in product configuration and recommendation solutions, combining technology with human expertise to help businesses make better product decisions. Powered by the Product eXpert Engine, Compatio’s solutions provide Real Intelligence™ to drive accurate, efficient, and scalable product configurations. Compatio is trusted by leading distributors and manufacturers to simplify complex product setups, retain critical knowledge, and boost sales.