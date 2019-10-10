CORRECTION – Pixability Announces the Launch of GenAI Contextual Segments (GCS) for YouTube to Drive Better Targeting and Outcomes for Advertisers

GenAI search technology and expanded data sources power enhanced brand suitable, contextual solution for YouTube

Pixability, (www.pixability.com), a leader in AI-driven contextual targeting, brand suitability and performance on YouTube and CTV, today announced the launch of GenAI Contextual Segments (GCS), an updated version of its YouTube ad inventory solution, powered by GenAI. The company has video-level data for over 3.6B YouTube videos, more than any other third party, which it uses to build brand suitable, high-performing contextual segments for brands and agencies. As the volume of Pixability’s video data has grown exponentially, it has become more important to use technology in addition to human curation to identify videos that are best suited for an advertiser’s particular audience. The company’s new solution identifies types of content that specific personas have engaged with in the past and uses a GenAI-powered search tool to surface content that best aligns with a target audience’s interest.

“As YouTube’s CTV reach exceeds all other platforms and its shorts content continues to grow across all devices, advertisers have realized they need to get this critical ad platform right” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “At the same time, as the volume of content continues to grow, it’s become more and more challenging for advertisers to feel confident they are reaching their audiences efficiently and effectively. We’re excited to introduce our GCS solution that combines the power of GenAI with our industry leading YouTube contextual data to drive next-level targeting and unlock more value for advertisers on YouTube.”

The new solution leverages Pixability’s deep YouTube data set in combination with proprietary technology to fuel GenAI Inventory Curation that includes:

GenAI-Enhanced Search: Semantic search and large language models (LLM) power a more precise search of YouTube video inventory to identify content that is more relevant than that surfaced by just keyword search. The tool also creates vectorized clusters of content using Pixability’s enriched video-level data set, taking advantage of semantic search to find channels best suited to the advertiser’s audience while allowing the user to turn up or down the relevance of the clusters.

Semantic search and large language models (LLM) power a more precise search of YouTube video inventory to identify content that is more relevant than that surfaced by just keyword search. The tool also creates vectorized clusters of content using Pixability’s enriched video-level data set, taking advantage of semantic search to find channels best suited to the advertiser’s audience while allowing the user to turn up or down the relevance of the clusters. Persona Insights Engine: Pixability’s proprietary data from prior YouTube campaigns is used to identify the type of content that specific personas engage with beyond their known topics of interests. For example, a QSR brand targeting GenX men may know that Sports content should be a part of their mix, but may not be aware that the audience also over-indexes for Science and News & Politics content. The new Insights Engine gives advertisers the ability to expand their contextual focus beyond traditional categories to drive better scale and performance.

GenAI Inventory Curation leverages Pixability’s deep data set of YouTube video data and the largest pool of contextual data in the industry, including suitability data; IAB category data, language data; past ad performance data; and DE&I insights from the company’s Inclusive Media Initiative. Using GenAI Inventory Curation in combination with its proprietary data, Pixability’s GCS solution has already driven success for major brands driving a 49% increase in performance efficiency for a recent YouTube campaign.

“Finding niche audiences at scale on YouTube is a big challenge for many advertisers,” said Vlad Novikov, Director, Digital Standards at Publicis Media. “Pixability’s GenAI CS addresses this challenge by leveraging the largest relevant data set and GenAI to drive the best possible outcomes on the largest video platform.”

“We are always looking for the most efficient ways to drive outcomes for brands on YouTube,” said Jeremy Cobb, VP of Digital Platforms at H/L Agency. “The combination of Pixability’s proprietary access to YouTube data and its tech-driven approach has helped us do just that for our automotive and QSR clients. We’re excited about the potential of GCS solution and expect it to make a significant impact on the way advertisers extract value from their YouTube campaigns.”

“Pixability has always focused their technology solutions on driving not just brand suitability but also performance outcomes on YouTube,” said Jeremy Cornfeldt, President of Tinuiti. “Their new GenAI-powered YouTube inventory solution provides a more precise way to curate the content that is most relevant for an advertisers’ audience to drive a greater impact.”

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company empowering the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their video advertising on YouTube and CTV. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression matter by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable inventory and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including IPG, Publicis, Omnicom, Dentsu, Stagwell, and GroupM, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce, Lego and CVS. The company is the only YouTube partner certified for brand suitability and contextual targeting as well as content insights, enabling unique solutions for the benefit of brands and their agencies. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com.