Correction to Press Release Issued October 1, 2024 Regarding Non-Brokered Private Placement

Mississauga, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 7, 2024) – MyndTec Inc. (CSE: MYTC) (“MyndTec” or the “Company“), announced today a correction to its press release titled “MyndTec Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement” issued on October 1, 2024 (the “Initial Press Release”).

The Initial Press Release incorrectly stated the number of units under the private placement Offering as 533,333 Units of the Company. The correct number of Units under the Offering is 640,000 Units.

This Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Initial Press Release. The corrections described in this press release do not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release, including the Issue Price of $0.75 per Unit and the Offering amount of up to $480,000, which remain unchanged. Each of “Units”, “Issue Price” and “Offering” are as defined in the Initial Press Release.

About MyndTec

MyndTec is a CSE-listed medical technology company focused on using neurostimulation to restore function and improve treatment for individuals who have suffered from diseases, disorders and damage to the central nervous system, including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and stroke. The Company has developed the MyndMove™ system, a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention, that uses neuroplasticity mechanisms to stimulate the development of new neural pathways allowing patients to re-establish voluntary movement and improve living independence. The company is researching new treatments and uses for neurostimulation and other technologies to improve patient outcomes.

For more information visit the Company’s website www.myndtec.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements“). All statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, all statements regarding: the Offering and events, performance or results of operations that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “aim”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “continue”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “goal”, “target”, or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that include, but are not limited to: expected future development; general economic conditions; the ability of the Company to execute on its business objectives; and other estimates and assumptions described in the Company’s Listing Statement dated February 18, 2022 and other public filings, including its most recent MD&A, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s research, development and commercialization of its products could be stopped or delayed if any third party fails to provide sufficient quantities of products or components, or fails to do so at acceptable quality levels or prices, or fails to maintain or achieve satisfactory regulatory compliance, or fails to obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections, as well as to navigate potential challenges from third parties asserting their own intellectual property rights; the Company expects to incur significant ongoing costs and obligations relating to its investment in infrastructure, growth, research and development, licensing, regulatory compliance and operations; and other risks and uncertainties described in its Listing Statement and other public filings. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, however, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as expected and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations.

These forward-looking statements are only current as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and the Company provides no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, other than as required by applicable law. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225845