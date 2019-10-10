Datapro Inc. Unveils Brand Refresh and Launches New Website to Reflect Commitment to Innovation and Agility

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datapro Inc. (Datapro), a leader in financial services technology, is proud to announce a comprehensive brand refresh, marking a new chapter in the company’s evolution. This refresh is accompanied by the launch of a redesigned website, aimed at better serving customers and partners with an enhanced, user-friendly experience.

As Datapro continues to expand and adapt in a rapidly changing industry, the refreshed brand symbolizes the company’s commitment to innovation, agility, and forward-thinking solutions.

“While our company is embracing a more modern and dynamic identity, we remain grounded in the experience and expertise that have been the foundation of our success for more than 45 years,” said Ignacio Blanco, CEO of Datapro. “Our track record of hundreds of successful implementations is a testament to our enduring capability to deliver value to our clients.”

The refreshed brand includes a new logo, color palette, and design elements that are more reflective of Datapro’s innovative spirit and agile approach. The new isotype design was inspired from data and the cell replication process, embodying modularity, agility and flexibility.

“These changes are not just cosmetic; they represent our ongoing transformation into a company that is better equipped to meet the challenges of the future, while still honoring the heritage and reliability our clients have come to trust,” said Blanco.

In tandem with Datapro’s brand refresh, the company has also launched a new website at www.datapromiami.com . The redesigned site offers an improved user experience, with intuitive navigation, mobile optimization, and enhanced content that better reflects the company’s expanded capabilities and breadth of services. The new design enables visitors to more easily access resources, case studies, and insights, to help them make informed decisions in today’s fast-paced business environment.

“Today’s announcement is more than just a visual update—it’s a statement of our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in everything we do,” said Blanco. “Our refreshed brand and new website are designed to better reflect who we are today: a modern, agile, and innovative company with a strong legacy of successful implementations. We’re excited to continue our journey with a renewed focus on providing exceptional value to our clients.”

Datapro invites clients, partners, and the community to explore the new website and experience the refreshed brand that underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

About Datapro

Datapro is a leader in core banking and digital banking technology, with more than 100 customers in over 20 countries. Our vision is to be recognized as the architects of the banking evolution towards a digital world. We have been helping financial institutions across Latin America, the Caribbean, the US and the EU for the past 45 years to modernize their infrastructure and to deliver innovative digital solutions to their customers. In 2021, Datapro was acquired by Vencora, which is part of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU – TSE).

