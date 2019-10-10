Deepspatial Implements Its Innovative AI-Powered edskCalibre Platform Under a $2 Million Contract with the Department of Education

Significant Milestone in Education Sector Marks Deepspatial’s Continued Growth in Global Markets

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 10, 2024) – Deepspatial Inc. (CSE: DSAI) (OTCQB: DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”), a trailblazer in geospatial artificial intelligence (GeoAI), is thrilled to announce the initiation of a major project with the Government of Himachal Pradesh, India under the STARS initiative of the Department of Education. This transformative project, with a total value of $2 million CAD, sees the deployment of Deepspatial’s innovative edskCalibre platform-a sophisticated AI-powered career guidance and skill development system-generating over $1 million CAD for the company.

The edskCalibre platform will benefit over 530,000 students and 5,000 teachers across Himachal Pradesh, offering personalized career guidance, skill development, and advanced educational tools. This rollout is part of the Indian government’s broader initiative to enhance the quality of education through cutting-edge technology, aiming to empower the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving job market.

Building on Strength: Deepspatial’s Expertise and Strategic Vision

Deepspatial’s foray into India’s transformative education sector builds upon its proven ability to integrate advanced AI-driven solutions into complex public and private sector ecosystems. The edskCalibre platform is a shining example of how Deepspatial leverages the power of geospatial AI, machine learning, and data-driven insights to deliver tangible, real-world outcomes.

“Our strength lies not just in developing revolutionary technology but in understanding the strategic needs of diverse markets and delivering results at scale,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial. “This contract in Himachal Pradesh is a validation of our technology and our ability to collaborate with governments to address systemic challenges in education. edskCalibre will provide personalized, data-driven career guidance, ensuring that students are equipped with relevant skills, while teachers will have access to resources that enhance the learning environment.”

This collaboration represents a watershed moment for Deepspatial, not just in terms of financial growth but as a strategic milestone in expanding the company’s footprint in the burgeoning Indian education market. Having already successfully rolled out similar initiatives in Meghalaya, Deepspatial is positioning itself as a key player in the transformation of education across India, with plans to extend into 8-10 additional states in the near future. Moreover, Deepspatial has set its sights on global expansion, with strategic forays planned into emerging markets across Southeast Asia, Africa, and MENA, where the need for AI-driven education solutions is rapidly growing. By leveraging its expertise in geospatial intelligence, Deepspatial aims to replicate its success internationally, addressing educational challenges on a global scale while driving sustainable growth for the company.

Harnessing AI for Education: A Growing Global Trend

As governments and educational institutions worldwide increasingly turn to AI to solve critical challenges, Deepspatial stands at the forefront of this revolution. With its GeoAI platforms, Deepspatial is uniquely poised to capitalize on the growing demand for intelligent, data-driven solutions in education, agriculture, retail, and beyond.

In Himachal Pradesh, the company’s edskCalibre platform will be instrumental in shaping the future workforce by providing real-time career guidance, personalized learning pathways, and insights into emerging skill demands. Teachers will also benefit from advanced tools that streamline administrative tasks, enable targeted teaching strategies, and enhance overall academic performance.

A Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Opportunity

This ongoing $ 2 million CAD contract is only the beginning. Deepspatial expects this collaboration to extend into a multi-year engagement, generating recurring revenue streams as the platform scales across more regions in India. This also opens doors for the company to pursue additional opportunities in India as well as key global markets, leveraging its reputation for delivering impactful AI solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

“This project is a stepping stone for Deepspatial’s broader strategy to penetrate global markets,” said Dev, Chief Business Officer of Deepspatial. “India presents a huge opportunity, and our success here with the edskCalibre platform demonstrates that our technology is not only innovative but also highly adaptable to large-scale, complex markets. With our aggressive plans to enter additional states in India and expand internationally, we are well on track towards expanding in AI-driven public sector solutions.”

Future Growth Prospects: Scaling Innovation Globally

Beyond the immediate scope of this project, Deepspatial’s ability to innovate and scale its platforms positions the company for significant future growth. The Indian government’s focus on digitizing education through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) initiative-aimed at monitoring real-time academic performance, and student enrollment, and identifying areas for improvement-further aligns with Deepspatial’s expertise in creating centralized, AI-powered dashboards and performance monitoring tools.

Deepspatial is already working on the next generation of features to enhance edskCalibre’s capabilities, including AI-driven analytics for deeper insights into student progress and more personalized recommendations for skill development. These enhancements are expected to create even more opportunities for the platform to integrate with national and international education initiatives, further strengthening Deepspatial’s market position.

Expanding Across Verticals: AI Beyond Education

While education is currently a key focus, Deepspatial’s broader GeoAI solutions are gaining traction across multiple sectors, including agriculture, retail, and logistics. The company’s vision is to provide adaptable, AI-driven platforms that empower governments and businesses alike, driving efficiency, sustainability, and long-term growth.

This latest project underscores Deepspatial’s long-term strategy to become a global leader in AI-powered public sector solutions. By demonstrating its ability to collaborate with governments and large-scale institutions, the company is setting the stage for further market expansion and revenue growth across a variety of verticals.

“We are just scratching the surface of what is possible with AI and geospatial intelligence,” added Dr. Kushwah. “As we continue to innovate, our platforms will not only help transform education but also create lasting change in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and disaster management. The future is bright for Deepspatial, and this project in Himachal Pradesh is a key part of our journey towards global impact.”

With this landmark contract in Himachal Pradesh and its ambitious plans for future expansion, Deepspatial is set to become a force in the global AI market, driving sustainable growth and delivering real-world solutions that make a difference.

