Defense Technologies International Corp. 2024 Shareholder Update (Repeat Order)

Meridian, Idaho–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2024) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI – the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to present 2024’s shareholder’s update.

The Passive Portal™

Passive Portal Technology – PASSIVE SENSING – ZERO-RADIATION – Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) – Contact Tracing – Mask Compliance.

The Passive Portal™

at the Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL) Headquarters of the Department of Homeland Securities in Atlantic City.

The Company, successfully completed a week-long test period with its Passive Portal at the Transportation Security Laboratory of the Department of Homeland Securities in Atlantic City.

The Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of assessments of the Passive Portal by the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory – NUSTL, who manages the System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders – SAVER and provides information on commercially available equipment to assist response organizations in equipment selection and procurement.

During the 500 operational scenario scans of the SAVER assessment, our Passive Portal operated without skipping a beat. These operational scenarios included screening operations in electrically noisy environments to outdoor screening on uneven pavement and in lumpy grassy areas, which simulated the various secure locations where weapons detection is utilized for public safety.

The Passive Portal proved that it could handle all these operational scenarios and more. The Company is very pleased with Passive Portal’s performance. Passive Portal’s lightweight portability, strong aluminum construction and the ability to choose either AC or DC power operation, proved how quickly and easily it is to deploy the Passive Portal for these various operational scenarios.

In summary, the Passive Portal outperformed expectations.”

Our Passive Portal is ready for Mass-Production and deployment into just about any situation.

The Test-Unit installed over a year age at the Florence County S.C. Sheriff’s Office Detention Center S.C. performed at all times precisely to specifications as required by the Passive Portal Technology.

Repeat Order: Sheriff Brown just ordered a second Passive Portal.

The present production center is fully equipped to produce up to 1000 Units/Month.

Change of Executive Offices to:

– 6700 N. Linder Road, Ste. 156-361, Meridian, Idaho 83646

“I am very pleased with excellent results of the week-long testing of the Passive Portal at the TSL Test Center in Atlantic City.” Eric Forrest, President Passive Security Scan Inc.

“I am delighted that the successful week-long testing and assessment by the US Government, which shows that our unique scanning technology with our ZERO-RADIATION PASSIVE PORTAL is ready to protect our loved ones in any given environment. says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

