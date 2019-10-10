DesignRush Shortlists the Most Competitive Web Development Companies in October 2024

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2024) – As many as 97% of users find unresponsive websites frustrating, which impacts customer experience and loyalty. DesignRush reveals top-notch web development companies that help businesses provide hassle-free browsing experiences.

A Forbes Advisor report also adds that most users will likely switch to competitors if they encounter slow and unresponsive pages. Fast-loading websites aim to keep users engaged, lower bounce rates, and improve SEO.

Recognizing the importance of professional web development in business outcomes, DesignRush, a premier B2B marketplace, has curated a list of the top web development companies.

The top web development companies in October are:

  1. Digital Go Where – digitalgowhere.com
  2. TORUS internet applications – torus.gr
  3. Lashchanka – lashchanka.com
  4. 8BITES – 8bites.co
  5. Accelerate Media – acceleratemediainc.com
  6. Krugis OU – krugis.ee
  7. KPI Creatives – kpi-creatives.com
  8. Digicode – mydigicode.com
  9. Webgate – webgate.digital
  10. Metafic – metafic.co
  11. Onyx8 Digital Agenc – onyx8agency.com
  12. Vitec GmbH – vitec-visual.com
  13. EnkoSoft Company – enkosoft.company
  14. Kraft Web Agency – kraftwebagency.com
  15. IPH Technologies – iphtechnologies.org
  16. Collective Design Agency – agency.collect.vn
  17. Digitrix Media Limited – digitrixme.com
  18. Walt & Gordon – waltandgordon.com
  19. Codemelt – codemelt.com
  20. Quixom Technology – quixom.com
  21. Oodles Blockchain – blockchain.oodles.io
  22. Tech Admire – techadmire.agency
  23. Heartcast Media – heartcastmedia.com
  24. App Corp – appcorp.org
  25. Advanced Website Designs – advancedwebsitedesigns.com
  26. A group Consulting – agroupconsulting.com
  27. Genius Host – geniushost.hr
  28. Viacon – viacon.io
  29. TekAlgo Technologies – tekalgo.com
  30. Backup Infotech – backupinfotech.com
Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

