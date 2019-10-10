Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Integrates Play MPE and MTR

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2024) – Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), creators of Play MPE®, the leading music promotion distribution platform, is excited to announce a powerful new integration between Play MPE and MTR(™) (Music Tracking Radar). This innovative feature seamlessly connects the platforms, enabling songs uploaded to Play MPE to be automatically tracked by MTR.

This integration between Caster, our music distribution platform, and MTR, our radio monitoring platform, represents the first step in our new ecosystem, launching in 2025. Designed to empower artists, labels, and industry professionals, this ecosystem will enable users to promote and monitor their music seamlessly across both platforms, offering valuable insights into effective promotional strategies.

The integration enhances the value of Play MPE by simplifying access to MTR airplay tracking subscriptions, driving increased customer engagement and new revenue opportunities.

A video introduction is available here: Caster to MTR integration.

Looking Ahead

By streamlining music distribution and tracking services into one unified location, we are reducing barriers to customer acquisition and simplifying subscription management. While this current feature allows Play MPE customers to leverage MTR, future enhancements will consolidate reporting across both platforms, encouraging MTR users to explore Play MPE. These improvements are designed to boost customer engagement and significantly reduce the time artists and labels spend managing airplay tracking, improving efficiency and satisfaction. MTR is currently tracking airplay at over 5,000 stations in North America.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for our company,” said Ro Fernandez, Director of Product Management at Play MPE®. “We’ve created an intuitive onboarding experience that empowers artists and labels to independently manage their releases, ultimately helping them increase exposure and royalties. Our goal is to remove obstacles musicians face in connecting with the right audiences, maximizing their promotional reach beyond streaming platforms.”

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227601