Devoted Health Named to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage in 2025”

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Devoted Health, an all-in-one healthcare company for Medicare beneficiaries, has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in 2025” list. By delivering access to high-quality medical care and a world-class service experience to members, Devoted was recognized for its clinical and service excellence across 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Devoted was one of only four companies to be named “best overall.”





“My brother Todd and I started Devoted to deliver older Americans the same level of high quality and compassionate care we’d expect for the ones we love, and the experience we provide each member is truly a team effort,” said Ed Park, co-founder and CEO of Devoted Health. “All of us at Devoted Health are honored by this recognition, and we are deeply grateful to the entire Devoted family for their tireless and service-driven work that makes this possible.”

Founded by brothers Todd and Ed Park in 2017, Devoted provides all-in-one care for older Americans, offering members benefits they actually need and will use. This experience includes comprehensive, tech-enabled preventive care services from Devoted Medical™ — the first virtual-first and in-home medical group designed specifically to serve the unique needs of the Medicare population — as well as support from Devoted’s full-service Guides who help each member navigate their health journey.

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage ratings evaluate private companies on the basis of U.S. News‘ analysis of 30+ quality measures published by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). For the 2025 edition of the list, U.S. News considered CMS data and quality measure results for every evaluated insurance company’s Medicare Advantage health plans. U.S. News in consultation with experts selected 30+ CMS quality measures and assigned each measure a weight reflecting its relevance to consumers. The results for a provider’s plans were averaged together, with greater weight assigned to plans having the highest enrollments.

“With so many Medicare Advantage options to choose from, it’s crucial for seniors to have access to high quality, data-driven resources as they make their health care decisions,” said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. “U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage ratings provide a comprehensive overview of the top insurance companies, empowering Medicare beneficiaries to find the best options for their unique preferences and needs.”

Inclusion in this list is the latest in a series of recognitions for Devoted’s innovation and care delivery. In April, Devoted was recognized by Fast Company as one of its most innovative companies in 2024, as well as by Forbes as a best startup employer.

Devoted Health is a healthcare company on a mission to dramatically improve the health and well-being of older Americans by caring for every person like family. To accomplish this, Devoted has designed and built an integrated all-in-one healthcare solution that combines Devoted Health Medicare Advantage plans, access to high-quality local providers alongside virtual and in-home care delivered by Devoted Medical, full-service Guides, and world-class technology that powers it all. As a result of bringing all of these exceptional ingredients into one seamless offering, Devoted members find a trusted partner in Devoted to advance their health and well-being. To learn more, visit devoted.com.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

