Direct Communication Solutions Named Finalists for Three Global IoT Project of the Year Awards

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 7, 2024) – Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is proud to announce its selection as finalists in the global IoT Project of the Year competition. Three innovative IoT solutions developed by DCS have been chosen from more than 100 submissions representing 45 countries worldwide. The winners will be revealed at a high-profile awards ceremony in Dubai on October 13, 2024.

DCS stands as the only North American company with multiple finalist nominations and is one of only two companies worldwide to have three distinct projects selected. The rigorous evaluation was conducted by a panel of 44 leading IoT experts, who assessed each submission on several critical factors, including:

Business Impact : The economic value, automation capabilities, and the specific business challenges addressed by the solution, as well as the measurable benefits delivered to clients.

: The economic value, automation capabilities, and the specific business challenges addressed by the solution, as well as the measurable benefits delivered to clients. Innovation and Complexity : The technical sophistication, innovation, and practical effectiveness of both the software and hardware components.

: The technical sophistication, innovation, and practical effectiveness of both the software and hardware components. Scalability and User Experience : The ease of implementation, accessibility, scalability, and overall customer satisfaction with the solution.

: The ease of implementation, accessibility, scalability, and overall customer satisfaction with the solution. Service Quality : The level of support provided, including pre-sales consultations, after-sales service, and comprehensive training for client teams.

: The level of support provided, including pre-sales consultations, after-sales service, and comprehensive training for client teams. Implementation Excellence: The effectiveness of the deployment process, including overcoming internal resistance to change and addressing unique installation challenges.

DCS’s three finalist projects are:

Catalytic converter protection and theft prevention

Fleet tracking and safety solution for the underground utility industry

Concrete washout container tracking and optimization solution

“We are incredibly proud to have three of our solutions recognized among the best in the global IoT landscape,” said Andrew Nelson, Vice President of SaaS Sales at DCS. “This recognition reflects the creativity and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our partners place in us. The quality of solutions from companies worldwide was remarkable, making it an even greater honor for DCS to be acknowledged among such strong competition. I am truly honored to be part of such an innovative and talented organization.”

DCS will attend the IoT Project of the Year Awards in Dubai on October 13, 2024, where the winners will be unveiled.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX (“DCSX”), Canadian Securities Exchange (“DCSI”) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“7QU”). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company’s financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225771