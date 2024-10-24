Diverse achievements celebrated in 11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The highest achievements of the real estate industry were celebrated today at the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty, held at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur.

This year’s ceremony distinguished stellar companies across 58 categories, exemplifying excellence in development, design, and ESG. With support from Malaysia’s leading property portals, PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my, experts and thought leaders joined consumers to set new benchmarks and raise the standards of the property sector.

AME Development Sdn Bhd, Best Developer (Malaysia) Winner

In a first, AME Development Sdn Bhd triumphed with the biggest title of the year, Best Developer (Malaysia), as well as the prestigious titles of Best Industrial Developer and Best Sustainable Developer.

Malton Berhad was recognised as Best Developer (Central Malaysia), with wins for the projects Bukit Jalil City and The Park 2 Pavilion Bukit Jalil. Meanwhile, Berinda Group received the Best Developer (Southern Malaysia) title, buoyed by award-winning project Ponderosa Callista.

GSH Corporation Limited was celebrated as Best Luxury Developer, alongside award-winning project Coral Bay @ Sutera, while Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd was honoured as Best Lifestyle Developer with a win for Aliva Mount Austin. Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad won Best Community Developer, plus golden statuettes for the projects Bayu Sutera, Bandar Sri Sendayan and Resort Villa, Bandar Sri Sendayan.

The inaugural ESG Developer Awards were presented to Iskandar Investment Berhad as Low Carbon Champion and Tanah Sutera Development Sdn. Bhd. as Social Impact Champion, a title it shares with Iskandar Investment Berhad. Lendlease & TRX City Sdn Bhd jointly garnered the title of Sustainable Design Champion, in addition to the prestigious Best High-Rise Development (Malaysia) accolade for the multi-awarded project TRX Residences.

Sime Darby Property Berhad was another Best of Malaysia winner, earning the Best Landed Development (Malaysia) title for its award-winning project, The Residences III at The Glades. The company also amassed golden statuettes for the projects Hype Residences; Serenia City; Serenia Industrial Park; The Serenade at The Glades; and Triara Residences.

Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion was named Best Designed Development (Malaysia) in one of four golden statuettes for the project. Horizon Hills by Horizon Hills Development Sdn Bhd was named Best Township Development (Malaysia) while The MET Corporate Towers by Triterra Sdn Bhd won Best Commercial Development (Malaysia).

Residents of Malaysia voted for the nation’s top 10 companies with the People’s Choice Awards. This year’s accolades went to, in alphabetical order, Armani Group; Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd; Mah Sing Group Berhad; Malton Berhad; Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS); Sime Darby Property Berhad; Teladan Group Berhad; Tropicana Corporation Berhad; and UDA Holdings Berhad.

As the official balloting partner of the People’s Choice Awards, HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia, part of the “2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, independently verified the results of the vote.

Other winning companies this year include Casa Bayu Idaman Sdn Bhd; City Motors Group; Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd; Eden at Botanica CT Sdn Bhd; Eupe Corporation Berhad; JLand Group Sdn Bhd; Joland Group; KCC Development (M) Sdn Bhd; R&F Development Sdn Bhd; Radium Development Berhad; Teladan Group Berhad; and WCT Green Sdn Bhd.

Dato' Tengku Ab. Aziz Tengku Mahmud, CEO of PNB Merdeka Ventures, accepted the golden statuette for Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine, with PropertyGuru Group's Managing Director, Data and Software Solutions, Shyn Yee Ho-Strangas

Dato’ Tengku Ab. Aziz Tengku Mahmud, CEO of PNB Merdeka Ventures, accepted the golden statuette for Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine.

Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “Malaysia’s finest developers have introduced communities and projects that champion environmental stewardship, spur economic growth, and promote property ownership opportunities across diverse market segments. From mega townships to mixed-use developments and industrial estates, this year’s awardees exemplify the cities of tomorrow—offering spaces where property seekers not only live but also work, thrive, and unlock their full potential. The achievements of this year’s winning developers support a property market increasingly driven by social awareness and positive change. Overall, these accolades recognise the strategic thinking that propels Malaysian real estate towards a more sustainable and progressive future. Congratulations to the winners.”

Kenneth Soh, country manager for Malaysia at PropertyGuru Group

Kenneth Soh, country manager for Malaysia at PropertyGuru Group, said: “Congratulations to this year’s award recipients. Our award-winning companies have truly captured the pulse of Malaysia’s property seekers and gained the validation of experts. These successful enterprises lead the way in development and design through a broad spectrum of projects, ranging from expansive townships to affordable and high-value residential properties. By uplifting communities and making an impact on consumers and investors, the awardees have rightfully earned their elevated status on our platform.”

Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, chairperson of the Awards in Malaysia, said: “The achievements of this year’s honourees deserve to be celebrated as they have strived to address the needs of property seekers throughout Malaysia. These outstanding companies are testing the limits of innovation in their respective fields. Whether it’s developing the cities of tomorrow or promoting homeownership with competitively priced homes, these fine developers are paving the way for a more accessible property market, facilitating a resilient economy that balances growth with social and environmental awareness. We offer our congratulations to the winners for their efforts in advancing Malaysian real estate and their contributions to the industry’s future.”

The independent panel of expert judges consists of Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) 2020-2022; Chris Tia, vice-chairperson of the Awards in Malaysia and principal and managing partner, Tia & Noordin; Adjunct Professor IDr Joe WH Chan, vice-president, The Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers (MIID) 2022-2024; Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas, president, Malaysia Green Building Council 2023-2025; Ar. Mustapha Kamal bin Zulkarnain, founder and principal, Arkitek Mustapha Kamal; Assoc. Prof. LAr. Dr Nor Atiah Ismail, president, Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (ILAM); Datin TPr Hjh Noraida Saludin, president, Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP); Dato’ Sr Lau Wai Seang, president, Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM): 2017-2018; Dr. Daniele Gambero, president, Malaysia Proptech Association (MPA); Ho Chin Soon, chairman, Ho Chin Soon Research; Ir. Dr. Zulhkiple A Bakar, managing director, Perunding ZAB Sdn Bhd; Ir Ashwin Thurairajah, executive director, GreenRe Sdn Bhd; Janice Chin, director, Capital Markets at JLL Appraisal & Property Services Sdn. Bhd.; PMgr Sr Low Han Hoe, registered valuer, property manager & estate agent; Sr Engad Ravana, managing director, ER Consult Sdn. Bhd.; Sr Subramaniam A/L Arumugam, president, Association of Valuers, Property Managers, Estate Agents and Property Consultants in the Private Sector Malaysia (PEPS); Tan Hui Yin, partner, Tan Chap & Associates; and YBrs Sr Haji Ishak Bin Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Property & Facility Managers (MIPFM) 2023-2025.

HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia supervised the judging process under the leadership of managing partner Kelvin Chew.

Winners may be eligible to vie for the Best in Asia awards at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on 13 December 2024 in Bangkok.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty are made possible by official portal partners PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my; official ESG knowledge partners GreenRE and Malaysia Green Building Council; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Kopi & Property, Marketing In Asia, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, The Grid Asia, The Malaysia Voice, and Top 10 Malaysia; supporting partner REHDA Institute; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: asiapropertyawards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Malaysia)

WINNER: AME Development Sdn Bhd

Best Developer (Central Malaysia)

WINNER: Malton Berhad

Best Developer (Southern Malaysia)

WINNER: Berinda Group

Best Luxury Developer

WINNER: GSH Corporation Limited

Best Industrial Developer

WINNER: AME Development Sdn Bhd

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: AME Development Sdn Bhd

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd

Best Community Developer

WINNER: Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

THE ESG DEVELOPER AWARDS

Low Carbon Champion

WINNER: Iskandar Investment Berhad

Social Impact Champion

WINNER: Tanah Sutera Development Sdn. Bhd.

WINNER: Iskandar Investment Berhad

Sustainable Design Champion

WINNER: Lendlease & TRX City Sdn Bhd

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Township Development

WINNER: Serenia City by Sime Darby Property Berhad

Best Township Development (Central)

WINNER: Bukit Jalil City by Malton Berhad

Best Township Development (Southern)

WINNER: Horizon Hills by Horizon Hills Development Sdn Bhd

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion

Best Integrated Development

WINNER: Coronation Square by Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd

Best Luxury High-Rise Development (Central)

WINNER: TRX Residences by Lendlease & TRX City Sdn Bhd

Best Luxury High-Rise Development (Southern)

WINNER: R&F Princess Cove Phase 2 – Seine Region by R&F Development Sdn Bhd

Best Completed High-Rise Development

WINNER: The Park 2 Pavilion Bukit Jalil by Malton Berhad

Best High End High-Rise Development (Southern)

WINNER: Adison by WCT Green Sdn Bhd

Best Branded Residential Development

WINNER: Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion

Best Premium Lifestyle High-Rise Development

WINNER: Aliva Mount Austin by Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd

Best Investment High-Rise Development

WINNER: Paragon Gateway by Joland Group

Best Mid End High-Rise Development (Central)

WINNER: Helix2 @ PJ South by Eupe Corporation Berhad

Best Eco Friendly High-Rise Development

WINNER: Alfa Bangsar by City Motors Group

Best Waterfront High-Rise Development

WINNER: Coral Bay @ Sutera by GSH Corporation Limited

Best Secure High-Rise Development

WINNER: The Serenade at The Glades by Sime Darby Property Berhad

Best Multigenerational Living High-Rise Development

WINNER: Radium Adesa by Radium Development Berhad

Best Lifestyle High-Rise Development

WINNER: Triara Residences by Sime Darby Property Berhad

Best Connectivity High-Rise Development

WINNER: Hype Residences by Sime Darby Property Berhad

Best Smart Home Landed Development

WINNER: Sanubari @ Bandar Dato Onn by JLand Group Sdn Bhd

Best High End Landed Development (Central)

WINNER: Resort Villa, Bandar Sri Sendayan by Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

Best High End Landed Development (Southern)

WINNER: Sutera Garden Village by Tanah Sutera Development Sdn. Bhd.

Best Value Mid-Rise Development

WINNER: The Senai Garden by KCC Development (M) Sdn Bhd

Best Value Landed Development

WINNER: St Marco Park by Casa Bayu Idaman Sdn Bhd

Best Investment Landed Development

WINNER: Iconia Garden Residence by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd

Best Multigenerational Living Landed Development

WINNER: The Residences III at The Glades by Sime Darby Property Berhad

Best Lifestyle Landed Development

WINNER: Bayu Sutera, Bandar Sri Sendayan by Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

Best Mass Market Landed Development (Central)

WINNER: Avisa Residences, Tropicana Alam by Tropicana Corporation Berhad

Best Mass Market Landed Development (Southern)

WINNER: Taman Bertam Heights by Teladan Group Berhad

Best Mass Market Landed Development (Northern)

WINNER: Villa Natura by Eupe Corporation Berhad

Best Senior Living Development

WINNER: Eden at Botanica CT by Eden at Botanica CT Sdn Bhd

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Serenia Industrial Park by Sime Darby Property Berhad

Best Office Development

WINNER: The MET Corporate Towers by Triterra Sdn Bhd

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design

WINNER: Medini Innopolis by Iskandar Investment Berhad

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design

WINNER: Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion

Best High-Rise Architectural Design

WINNER: TRX Residences by Lendlease & TRX City Sdn Bhd

Best Landed Architectural Design

WINNER: Ponderosa Callista by Berinda Group

Best Landed Interior Design

WINNER: Ixora by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

Best Landed Landscape Design

WINNER: Ixora by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

Best Clubhouse Design

WINNER: Sutera Garden Village by Tanah Sutera Development Sdn. Bhd.

BEST OF MALAYSIA AWARDS

Best Township Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: Horizon Hills by Horizon Hills Development Sdn Bhd

Best High-Rise Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: TRX Residences by Lendlease & TRX City Sdn Bhd

Best Landed Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: The Residences III at The Glades by Sime Darby Property Berhad

Best Commercial Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: The MET Corporate Towers by Triterra Sdn Bhd

Best Designed Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

WINNER: Armani Group

WINNER: Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd

WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad

WINNER: Malton Berhad

WINNER: Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS)

WINNER: Sime Darby Property Berhad

WINNER: Teladan Group Berhad

WINNER: Tropicana Corporation Berhad

WINNER: UDA Holdings Berhad

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Dato’ Tengku Ab. Aziz Tengku Mahmud, CEO of PNB Merdeka Ventures

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2024.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 28 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 46,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(3) Based on data between January 2024 and March 2024.

(4) Based on data between October 2023 and March 2024.

