Dune Partners With Chainstory to Step up Onchain Data Communications

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2024) – Chainstory, a results-driven crypto PR and communications firm, and Dune, a leading crypto analytics platform, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration will set the stage for the two firms to work together, combining their diverse strengths in crypto analytics and media, respectively.

Founded in the summer of 2018, Dune provides powerful yet simple tools designed to enable the analysis of Onchain/Blockchain data. The platform allows users to create, share, and explore custom data visualizations and dashboards based on Onchain information from over 80 blockchains it currently supports.

With the newly forged partnership, Dune is set to expand its Onchain data communication footprint through Chainstory’s crypto PR and communication expertise. Some of the services that the latter will provide as part of the partnership include PR support for Dune’s company news, announcements, and ongoing media advisory.

“We’re excited to partner with Chainstory and leverage their deep knowledge of Onchain communications,” said Alsie Liu, Content Marketing Manager at Dune. “This partnership enhances our ability to communicate effectively within the crypto ecosystem and offers our ecosystem partners comprehensive support from analytics to communications.”

In addition, the partnership will help amplify the communication of Onchain findings by Dune community Wizards, with Chainstory set to push for more Onchain based news backed by the publicly verifiable data from Dune’s dashboards. This will help bridge the existing gap between in-depth data analysis in crypto and the seamless sharing of these findings, which the industry desperately needs.

“We’re proud to partner with a platform as dynamic as Dune. Our experience in PR and content marketing aligns perfectly with Dune’s innovative analytics capabilities, allowing us to shape compelling stories that resonate with the community,” said Chainstory’s Co-CEO, Afik Rechler.

Dune’s ecosystem builders who are interested in PR or communication services will also have access to Chainstory’s team of experts. The goal of this strategic approach is to enhance Dune’s position as an Onchain powerhouse – not only covering clients’ needs with crypto analytics but also having a third-party partner to support Onchain PR and communications.

About Dune

Dune is a leading data analytics platform that democratizes access to onchain data by enabling users to query, visualize, and share insights across various blockchains. With over 700,000 community-contributed data tables, Dune supports comprehensive analysis of tokens, wallets, protocols, and more. The platform’s recent launch of the Dune API extends its capabilities for automated reporting, alerting, and integration into user applications.

To learn more about Dune, visit https://dune.com/.

About Chainstory

Chainstory is a results-driven PR and communications firm specializing in the Web3, crypto and blockchain space. Based in Tel Aviv, the firm works with businesses at all stages, from early-stage startups to established enterprises, including exchanges, wallets, DeFi protocols, chains and ecosystems and investment firms. Chainstory’s staff are data storytellers, leveraging on-chain stats and Google search insights to earn media coverage.

Chainstory powers “Beyond The Beat“, a crypto media podcast, designed to tell the stories of the people covering crypto.

To learn more about Chainstory, visit https://www.chainstory.co/.

