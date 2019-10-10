European Wellness Biomedical Group Unveils State-of-the-Art Premier Centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Sabah, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 10, 2024) – European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), a world leader in biological regenerative medicine, has launched one of the world’s most advanced facilities to date in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The grand opening of the European Wellness Premier Center on Aug 22, 2024; marks a significant milestone in the group’s mission to revolutionize healthcare and boost medical wellness tourism in the region. The center’s debut coincides with EWBG’s participation in a high-profile economic forum, solidifying its position at the forefront of global healthcare innovation.

EWC KK Grand Opening: VIPs (L-R): Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, H.E. Dr. Khalid Almazrouie, Datuk Masidi Manjun, Datuk Hajiji Noor, Prof. Dr. Mike Chan (EWC Founder) with wife Datin Sri Michelle Wong.

Transforming Healthcare and Wellness Tourism

The Premier Centre, a sprawling 60,000-square-foot complex equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by world-renowned experts, represents a quantum leap in bio- regenerative medicine and medical wellness tourism. Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike Chan, the founder and chairman of EWBG, emphasized the center’s role in reshaping the global healthcare landscape.

“Our vision for the European Wellness Premier Centre goes beyond providing top-tier medical services,” Prof. Chan stated. “We’re creating a holistic ecosystem that combines advanced Swiss German biological treatments with the natural heritage beauty of Sabah, offering a unique healing experience that will attract health-conscious individuals from around the world.”

The center offers over 60 specialized therapies, including pioneering targeted organ & brain- specific precursor stem cell therapies, advanced Swiss German biological diagnostic services, and personalized wellness programs. This comprehensive approach is expected to position Kota Kinabalu as a premier destination for medical wellness tourism, competing with established hubs in Singapore and Thailand.

Celebrity Endorsements Boost Profile

The launch of the Premier Centre has garnered attention from international celebrities, further elevating its profile in the global wellness community. Hong Kong actress Christy Chung, a long-time patron of EWBG expressed her enthusiasm for the new facility.

“I’ve been visiting a number of European Wellness centers for years, and the results have been nothing short of transformative,” Chung, 54, with a biological age of 30, shared. “Prof. Mike Chan’s expertise and the center’s cutting-edge treatments have helped me maintain my health and vitality. This new premier center in Kota Kinabalu is truly world-class, and I’m excited to experience its continuous new advanced offerings.”

Chung’s endorsement highlights the center’s appeal to health-conscious individuals seeking top-tier wellness solutions. Her positive experiences underscore the effectiveness of EWBG’s therapies and Prof. Chan’s innovative reputation in the field of regenerative medicine. “Mike is truly the rockstar in age reversal and stem cells!”

Similarly, former supermodel and television personality Yolanda Hadid has turned to EWBG and Prof. Chan in her battle against Lyme disease. Hadid, who has been open about her struggles with the chronic condition, is currently undergoing continuous treatment at the center.

“After years of searching for effective treatments, I’m hopeful about the innovative approaches offered by Prof. Chan and his team at European Wellness,” Hadid stated. “Their comprehensive understanding of Lyme disease and their advanced therapies provide a new ray of hope for those of us dealing with this challenging condition.”

Hadid’s presence at the center not only showcases EWBG’s expertise in treating complex health issues but also demonstrates its growing reputation as a destination for those seeking solutions to chronic health problems and untreatable diseases.

Meanwhile, H.E. Major General Khalid Abdulla, Advisor to the UAE government, spoke about the global significance of EWBG’s breakthroughs, highlighting the potential for revolutionizing healthcare. He said: “Prof. Chan’s work is distinguished by its focus on organ-and-brain- specific stem cell therapy, providing targeted treatments rather than generalized approaches.”

Boosting Sabah’s Economy Through Medical Wellness Tourism

Sabah is emerging as a prime destination for medical wellness tourism, leveraging its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. In the first quarter of 2024, Sabah Tourism revenue reached RM2.23 billion as it welcomed over 1 million tourists, including 396,584 international visitors. The state’s commitment to inclusive tourism initiatives aims to attract a target of 3 million arrivals this year.

A collaboration with European Wellness aims to invest an additional US$80 million in a biopharmaceutical manufacturing of plant-based homeopathic & allopathic and research facility in Kota Kinabalu – an extension of its 40-year-old German facility, enhancing local healthcare capabilities.

Additionally, a Strategic Partnership Agreement with billion-dollar conglomerate Jilin Hanxing Group. Sanya Island will bring more Chinese tourists to Sabah for advanced medical wellness therapies at European Wellness’s new center. With 115 weekly flights connecting KK to major cities and 32 chartered flights from Nanjing and Guangzhou, this collaboration is set to boost medical tourism significantly.

“These will combine our world-class medical wellness therapies with Sabah’s renowned eco- tourism offerings, providing a unique value proposition for international visitors,” said Prof. Chan. This influx is expected to transform Sabah’s tourism infrastructure, benefiting related sectors such as hospitality and transportation.

Global Recognition at Economic Forum

Concurrent with the center’s opening, EWBG made waves at the 33rd Karpacz Economic Forum in Poland on Sept 3-5, 2024; a prestigious event often referred to as the “Davos of Central and Eastern Europe.” Prof. Chan attended the forum in his capacity as a senator of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) with the German delegates.

Representing the BWA, Prof. Chan joined a distinguished panel of medical and pharmaceutical experts in a session titled “Medicine of Tomorrow: Innovative Technologies and Therapies in Treatment.”

Prof. Chan told the assembled delegates. “At European Wellness, we’re at the forefront of this revolution, developing treatments that can potentially extend human health span and tackle age-related diseases.”

The forum provided a platform for EWBG to showcase its latest research breakthroughs and forge partnerships with leading healthcare institutions and government bodies across the Asia-Pacific region.

Advancing Research and Development

A key component of the new European Wellness Premier Center is its state-of-the-art German- designed and built research facility. EWBG has committed to investing US$100 million over the next five years in research and development, focusing on areas such as epigenetics, exosome therapy, and precision medicine.

“Our research initiatives aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in regenerative medicine,” Prof. Chan explained. “We’re not just treating symptoms; we are developing therapies that address the root causes of aging and chronic diseases.”

The research facility has already attracted top talent from around the world, including renowned researchers in stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion and Technological Innovation

As EWBG celebrates the launch of its flagship center in Kota Kinabalu on Aug 22, 2024; the group is already setting its sights on further expansion. Plans are underway to establish similar centers in key locations across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Prof. Chan outlined the group’s vision for the future: “We’re not just building medical wellness facilities; we’re creating a global network of wellness hubs that will redefine healthcare and wellness for the 21st century. Our ultimate goal is to make advanced regenerative therapies accessible to people around the world, improving quality of life and extending healthy lifespans,” and reshaping the future of medicine and wellness tourism.

Prof. Dr. Mike Chan and Fang Tie Ji, Chairman of Jilin Hanxing Group sign Strategic Partnership Agreement for bio-regenerative medicine and wellness tourism between EWC and Jilin province.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

European Wellness is a global leader in regenerative medicine and integrated healthcare solutions, with a mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. With a network of 46 premier centers and a team of highly skilled, multi-national doctors from around the world, the organisation is at the forefront of the wellness revolution, delivering innovative and personalized treatments to clients worldwide.

