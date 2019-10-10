Evertz Technologies Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 2, 2024) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Burlington, Ontario.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the management proxy circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company. The election of directors was conducted by a way of vote by ballet. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the results for the election of directors, both by total and as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld/Against % Withheld/Against Romolo Magarelli 56,676,886 92% 5,131,657 8% Douglas A. DeBruin 56,498,191 91% 5,310,352 9% Christopher M. Colclough 59,706,590 97% 2,101,953 3% Dr. Thomas V. Pistor 60,213,926 97% 1,594,617 3% Don Carson 61,589,652 100% 218,891 0% Rakesh Patel 56,584,871 92% 5,223,672 8% Brian Piccioni 60,832,428 98% 976,115 2%

Re-appointment of Auditor

The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company’s auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors’ remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.

Re-approval of Stock Option Plan

By a way of vote by ballot, the re-approval of the Company’s stock option plan and the approval of all unallocated options thereunder were supported by the Company’s shareholders. Detailed results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Motion Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Re-Approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan 56,601,190 92% 5,207,352 8%

Re-approval of the 2022 Restricted Share Unit Plan

By a vote by way of vote by ballot, the re-approval of the Company’s 2022 Restricted Share Unit plan and the approval of all allocated and restricted share units thereunder were supported by the Company’s shareholders. Detailed results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Motion Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Re-Approval of the 2022 Restricted Share Unit Plan 56,880,574 92% 4,927,968 8%

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225386