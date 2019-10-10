Feihe’s Global Summit Leads International Cooperation in Brain Nutrition Research

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 22, 2024) – The First C.C.Tan Foundation – China Feihe Brain Development Science Global Summit was convened to focus on human brain development in early life, explore relevant new researches and achievements, and encourage public awareness on brain development and scientific nutrition. It brought together the experts and scholars from prestigious institutions and universities, including the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Harvard Medical School, Yale University, Peking University and Capital Medical University.

China Feihe Brain Development Science Global Summit

In the 21st century, brain science has emerged as a cutting-edge field in global scientific research. With profound significance, brain science and brain-like research have been included in the 14th Five-Year Plan and Long-Range Objectives through the Year 2035 by the Chinese government, with research on brain development in children and adolescents being a major focus. At the summit, Lu Lin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a participant and promoter of the China Brain Project, said, “There are still many mysteries in our researches of the human brain, which requires interdisciplinary and cross-border collaboration and exploration.”

According to the World Health Organization, the first 1,000 days after birth offer a window of opportunity for individual growth and intellectual development, strongly underpinning lifelong health and cognitive abilities. Dr. Takao Hensch, professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School at Boston Children’s Hospital, thought, “Early in life, the infant brain is particularly sensitive to the environment and can absorb very easily all kinds of information and skills and shape the way we behave into adulthood.”

As a leading infant formula enterprise in China, Feihe has been committed to brain development and nutrition research, announcing several collaborations and research outcomes at this summit. Moreover, by virtue of major research platforms of Peking University Health Science Center, Jiangnan University and Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital – Boston Children’s Hospital, Feihe will build up a global R&D platform across Asia, the U.S. and Europe in collaboration with professional nutrition partners.

By partnership with Capital Medical University, Feihe also furthers the research on functional nutrition and brain health throughout the life cycle. Ji Xunming, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Vice President of Capital Medical University, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Feihe to facilitate “the last mile” transformation of research findings and put more such findings into practical applications.

Feihe has successfully applied many research findings to meet the nutritional demands for brain development during the critical first 1,000 days after birth. Discovering the optimal ratio of 1:1.7 between DHA and ARA in Chinese breast milk, it conducted clinical feeding experiments together with professional institutions. The results show the infants fed with formula containing this specific ratio of DHA to ARA along with five essential phospholipids, exhibit superior neurodevelopment in their first year, almost on par with that of breastfed infants. Nowadays, this research outcome has been widely integrated into all of Feihe infant formula products.

In recent years, Chinese companies have been playing an increasingly significant role in advancing global scientific research and international collaboration. Looking ahead, the joint efforts of head enterprises like Feihe and the global research community will push more groundbreaking progress in brain development and nutrition research, contributing to the health and well-being of humanity.

