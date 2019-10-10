Fineqia International Announces 75% Increase in Revenue in Q3 vs Q2 2024

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – October 15, 2024) – Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the “Company” or “Fineqia”), a leading digital asset and investment business, announces a 75% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024. The Company generated $212,353 in Q3, compared to $121,348 in Q2, demonstrating robust growth driven by its consulting services focused on blockchain technologies and tokenisation.

“Our ability to achieve such a substantial revenue increase from Q2 to Q3 reflects the growing demand for our advisory expertise in decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization,” said Warren Sergeant, CFO of Fineqia. “This represents a pivotal moment for our business, allowing us to offer innovative financial solutions that deliver real value to our partners and clients.”

Fineqia is poised to continue broadening its consulting services by focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). The Company aims to assist clients in transforming conventional assets – such as real estate, private credit, and insurance products – into digital tokens. This initiative is designed to enhance liquidity, improve transparency, and make these assets more accessible within the financial ecosystem.

Tokenisation is the process by which digital tokens on a blockchain represent underlying digital or physical assets. The third quarter represents the period from July to September 2024, during which the Company incurred expenses of $220,800.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia’s portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia’s VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) (“forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Crypto assets are generally unregulated, subject to sudden and significant changes in value and carry a high risk of total loss of the investment. As these are unregulated assets, investors are unlikely to have recourse to any regulatory protections or access to investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure as to the appropriateness of these assets for your circumstances, you should take independent financial and legal advice. Fineqia Inc. is not a crypto asset exchange and is not registered with any Authority as such. This material is general economic commentary and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise transact in any of the assets discussed.

