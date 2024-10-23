Formerra and H.B. Fuller Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth in Advanced Bonding Solutions

ROMEOVILLE, IL, Oct 23, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, announced today that it has been named a Platinum Partner in H.B. Fuller’s Channel Partnership Program. This partnership positions the company to lead distribution efforts for H.B. Fuller’s Cilbond® adhesives across North America and builds on over a decade of distribution success at Suministro de Especialidades (“Suministro”), a leading Mexican distributor acquired by Formerra in late 2023.

Cilbond serves a variety of industries, including automotive applications that require rubber-to-metal bonds, such as suspension bushings, engine mounts, and anti-vibration systems.

Suministro has played a pivotal role in advancing applications for Cilbond throughout Mexico. Formerra will complement this established relationship to deliver H.B. Fuller’s innovative Cilbond bonding agents to the broader North American market, offering a unique combination of technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and customer support. Combined with Formerra’s expansive reach, this will enable support for manufacturers in streamlining their processes and improving production.

The Cilbond product line offers specialized bonding agents that cater to Power Grid, Transportation, Industrial, Oil, Gas & Mining industries, and more.

Cilbond provides a variety of coating systems, ranging from the conventional two-coat system, known for its durability and bonding strength, to a cutting-edge one-coat system. Cilbond’s one-coat options deliver a streamlined solution, saving both time and cost for customers. With additional water-based options, Cilbond aligns with the growing demand for more sustainable products, enabling manufacturers to reduce their potential environmental impact without sacrificing performance.

“Our new relationship with Formerra marks a significant step forward in our North American growth strategy,” said Tim O’Neil, Managing Director at H.B. Fuller. “By combining Formerra’s strong portfolio of complementary materials and technical expertise with our innovative technology, we’re able to provide advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of manufacturing customers. Together, we’re well-positioned to help them increase efficiency, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals.”

“We’re confident that our deep technical capabilities, combined with Suministro’s proven track record, position us to maximize the potential of this partnership for both parties,” said Doug Zupan, Vice President of Operations at Formerra. “In bringing H.B. Fuller’s innovative bonding solutions to the rest of North America, we intend to deliver exceptional value and support to our customers.”

About HB Fuller

As the largest pureplay adhesives company in the world, H.B. Fuller’s (NYSE:FUL) innovative, functional coatings, adhesives and sealants enhance the quality, safety and performance of products people use every day. Founded in 1887, with 2023 revenue of $3.5 billion, our mission to Connect What Matters is brought to life by more than 7,000 global team members who collaborate with customers across more than 30 market segments in over 140 countries to develop highly specified solutions that enable customers to bring world-changing innovations to their end markets. Learn more at www.hbfuller.com.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world’s leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways – driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

