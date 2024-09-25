Free Dynamics GP to Business Central Data Migration Now Available from Solution Systems

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solution Systems, a leader in ERP solutions, is excited to announce a special promotion for businesses looking to migrate from Microsoft Dynamics GP to Business Central. As part of this new offer, Solution Systems will provide complimentary data migration services for organizations that reach out to us specifically for assistance with their Business Central migration project.

This promotion, which is available for new clients that contract Solution Systems by December 31st, 2024, includes the following:

  • Migration of one company data set from Dynamics GP to Business Central
  • Utilization of the standard Microsoft GP to Business Central data migration tool
  • One initial data migration test, plus one go-live data migration run
  • Access to our recently announced GP to Business Central incentive program

“In light of Microsoft’s recent decision to end support for Dynamics GP, this promotion was designed to help Microsoft GP users plan for what’s next,” said Keith Petersen, VP of Growth at Solution Systems. “GP users are looking for answers, and we believe that this program provides a clear path for businesses considering the transition to Business Central.”

Solution Systems has helped many firms move from GP to Business Central, and by eliminating the financial barrier associated with data migration, businesses can unlock the full potential of Business Central, while getting to market faster.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Additionally, clients moving participating in this data migration offer are also eligible for one free year of Solutions System’s Premium Care Plan through the GP to Business Central incentive program.

More details about the incentive program can be found here.

About Solution Systems

Solution Systems, Inc. is a leading Microsoft partner and technology solutions provider, specializing in comprehensive technology consulting and support services for small and mid-market businesses. With deep expertise in Business Central implementations and Business Central support, we are a trusted partner for organizations looking to modernize and optimize their operations through cutting-edge ERP solutions.

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

For more information about our Dynamics GP to Business Central migration promotion or to take advantage of this limited-time offer, please contact our sales department at sales@solsyst.com or visit www.solsyst.com.

Related Stories

Year-to-Date Commercial Chapter 11 Filings Increased 33 Percent Compared to Same Period Last Year

Doppler Launches ‘Change Requests’ to Strengthen Secrets Management Security with Audited Approvals

LambdaTest Launches SmartIgnore in BETA- Advancing Visual Testing with AI-Powered Precision

Webinar Announcement: Attack Surface Management to the Rescue – Find, Fix, Fortify Your ASM with Criminal IP

VelocityEHS First to Align Chemical Management Software with OSHA’s 2024 HazCom Final Rule

VERYPAY to Accelerate Financial Inclusion for Millions of Africans

You may have missed

Free Dynamics GP to Business Central Data Migration Now Available from Solution Systems

Year-to-Date Commercial Chapter 11 Filings Increased 33 Percent Compared to Same Period Last Year

Doppler Launches ‘Change Requests’ to Strengthen Secrets Management Security with Audited Approvals

LambdaTest Launches SmartIgnore in BETA- Advancing Visual Testing with AI-Powered Precision

Webinar Announcement: Attack Surface Management to the Rescue – Find, Fix, Fortify Your ASM with Criminal IP

error: Content is protected !!