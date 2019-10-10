GFiber improves customer experience and network performance through use of independently collected performance feedback

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GFiber recently participated in a case study with Ookla®, a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, on the company’s use of Speedtest® to meet both customers’ demands and the company’s own high expectations when it comes to internet performance.

The white paper, titled “How Google Fiber has Elevated Connectivity using Speedtest® Data,” reviews GFiber’s use of Ookla’s city-specific ratings for speeds as an independent indicator that customers are getting the speeds they are paying for, their in-home equipment is working across different devices, and the network is healthy and delivers quality internet. The independently collected and verified numbers also help identify other issues such as recognizing underperforming legacy network box equipment.

When it comes to continuous improvement for customers, actions speak louder than words. GFiber knows that improvement requires self-awareness, clear-eyed honest feedback, recognition of your business’s strengths and weaknesses, a vision of where you are going and a willingness to lean into the uncomfortable.

This dedication to improvement using verified data and feedback has led to several accolades and awards for GFiber over the last couple of years, including being been recognized by JD Power as the South’s internet service provider with the highest customer satisfaction , CNET as the best value from a major ISP and PC Mag’s Most Decorated internet provider including the 2024 PCMag Readers Choice Award .

While these awards are a great indicator of how the company is doing, the GFiber team values the holistic feedback coming from the customers and small businesses benefitting from its services. By utilizing internal surveys and customer engagement, GFiber is able to get a high-level overview of where the internet provider can be doing better.

Having a third-party like Ookla to clearly identify everything going on has pushed GFiber to the next level. Next gen internet requires constant improvement, which can only be done with candid, real world feedback. GFiber runs on customer insight and values its partners like Ookla that help to improve the company and overall satisfaction of its customers.

