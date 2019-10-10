Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Investors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Iris Energy Limited (“Iris Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IREN) securities between June 20, 2023 and July 11, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Iris Energy investors have until December 6, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.





If you suffered a loss on your Iris Energy investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/iris-energy-limited-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On July 11, 2024, Culper Research (“Culper”) issued a report entitled “Iris Energy Ltd (IREN): A Prius at the Grand Prix” (the “Culper Report” or the “Report”). In the Report, Culper announced that it was “short [IREN], a bitcoin miner that now promotes itself as a [HPC] data center play.” Culper stated that it was “short IREN because we believe the Company has dramatically misrepresented the strength and potential of its assets for HPC/AI applications.”

On this news, the price of IREN stock fell by $2.03 per share, or 15.3% (or 13.1% as compared to the prior closing price), to close at $11.20 per share on July 11, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated Iris Energy’s prospects with data centers and high performance computing, in large part as a result of material deficiencies in Iris Energy’s Childress County, Texas site; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Iris Energy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles



Charles H. Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224



1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100



Los Angeles, CA 90067



www.glancylaw.com

shareholders@glancylaw.com