Gorilla Technology, NC Digy Smart Cities LLC, Protactics and AECOM, Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Smart Cities in Latin America and the United States

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2024) – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”) has announced a strategic partnership with NC Digy Smart Cities, a renowned Miami-based smart cities integrator, alongside AECOM (NYSE: ACM) one of the world’s most trusted infrastructure consulting firms, also headquartered in Miami. This collaboration is set to transform the landscape of urban development across Latin America and the United States, harnessing advanced technologies to build and deploy next-generation smart cities.

The partnership marks a monumental step in the evolution of smart city infrastructure, targeting one of the most significant growth opportunities in the Western Hemisphere. With the smart cities market in Latin America rapidly expanding and the United States poised to embrace a new era of urban development, this initiative is expected to drive unprecedented growth over the next 30 to 50 years.

Unleashing the Potential of Latin America

Latin America is witnessing an unparalleled surge in urbanisation, with cities striving to become more efficient, sustainable and secure. The region’s smart city market is expected to grow exponentially, driven by government initiatives, increasing urban population, and the demand for sustainable solutions. Through the partnerships with NC Digy Smart Cities & AECOM (together with Gorilla’s local partner Protactics), Gorilla will build scale and capitalise on this momentum by introducing cutting-edge security options tailored to the unique needs of Latin American cities.

By leveraging NC Digy Smart Cities and Gorilla’s robust AI and cybersecurity solutions, the partnership will offer a comprehensive range of services to local governments and companies. This includes the integration of advanced surveillance, AI-driven analytics and secure data management systems designed to enhance public safety and operational efficiency. AECOM’s extensive experience in infrastructure consulting will further ensure that the deployment of these technologies is seamless and aligned with the highest standards of urban planning.

“This partnership is not just about deploying technology; it is about reimagining the future of our cities, in Latin America. As this initiative progresses, we expect it to unlock vast opportunities for growth, create new markets and set new standards for smart city development. The smart cities of tomorrow are on the horizon and Gorilla Technology, NC Digy Smart Cities and AECOM are leading the charge,” said Jaime Niño, General Manager of AECOM LATAM.

Pioneering Smart Cities in the United States

In the United States, the concept of smart cities is becoming increasingly central to urban development strategies. As cities across the nation seek to modernise infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for their residents, the demand for innovative technologies is growing at an unprecedented rate. NC Digy Smart Cities is at the forefront of this movement, bringing together their expertise to create secure, resilient and sustainable urban environments.

The partnership’s primary initiative will focus on marketing Gorilla Technology’s advanced AI and cybersecurity products and services, specifically designed for smart city applications. This includes comprehensive solutions for surveillance, access control and emergency response, all of which are crucial for the safety and security of modern urban environments. By addressing the security challenges that accompany smart city initiatives, this collaboration is poised to play a pivotal role in the transformation of cities across the US.

“The strategic alliance between Gorilla Technology, NC Digy Smart Cities, and AECOM represents a visionary approach to urban development. We recognise the critical role that smart cities will play in shaping the future of our societies, both in the United States and Latin America. By combining our strengths, we are not only setting the stage for technological innovation but also paving the way for sustainable, secure, and prosperous urban environments,” said Robert J. Rodriguez, Chairman & Co-Founder of NC Digy Smart Cities.

About NC Digy Smart Cities LLC

NC Digy Smart Cities LLC, based in Miami, is a premier smart cities integrator, offering holistic services to local governments and companies. Since 2000, NC Digy has developed many Smart Cities initiatives, including a visionary blueprint developed for the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to implement micro economic studies for communities throughout the U.S. thereby, highlighting the need for each participating community to invest in technology innovations for workforce and industry expansion purposes. In addition, NC Digy has developed significant communications initiatives for AT&T which were implemented throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, AECOM’s public- and private-sector clients trust them to solve their most complex challenges. AECOM’s teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity, and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social, and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how AECOM is delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

About Gorilla Technology.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

About Protactics

Protactics is a Colombian company headquartered in Bogota, with deep domain expertise & relationships in Latin America. We bring to market holistic security & public safety solutions whether it be cyber security, biometrics, advanced scanning capabilities to critical infrastructure projects, such as Ports, Airports & Borders & more.

