Graid Technology Inc. and KLC Group Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Redefine High-Speed RAID and Data-at-Rest Security

SANTA CLARA, CA, Oct 1, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – As data demands surge in today’s hyper-competitive landscape, organizations are constantly seeking solutions that balance cutting-edge security with uncompromised performance. A new strategic partnership between Graid Technology, creators of SupremeRAID™, and KLC Group, innovators behind CipherDriveOne Plus, is set to redefine this balance with a first-of-its-kind solution for high-speed storage and NSA CSfC-certified Data-at-Rest (DAR) Security.

Graid Technology Inc. and KLC Group Secure Groundbreaking Partnership to Disrupt High-Speed RAID and Data-at-Rest Security

At the core of this collaboration is a novel approach to data security. Combining the National Security Agency’s (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Data-at-Rest (DAR) Security guidelines, the joint solution integrates encryption, access controls, and authentication to deliver military-grade data protection. This breakthrough is designed to meet the critical needs of government contractors and organizations that require NSA CSfC-certified protection alongside high-performance RAID storage.

While CipherDriveOne Plus provides robust hardware-based full-disk encryption, traditional RAID solutions have presented challenges, including drive-locking mechanisms that limit the performance of CSfC-compliant NVMe SSDs or spinning disks. SupremeRAID™ by Graid Technology offers a groundbreaking alternative. As a GPU-accelerated software RAID, SupremeRAID™ eliminates the bottlenecks and limitations of hardware RAID, allowing CSfC-compliant systems like CipherDriveOne Plus to operate without compromising authentication processes or drive performance. This results in superior data protection and seamless NVMe SSD operation.

CipherDriveOne Plus, a Hardware Full Disk Encryption – Authorization Acquisition (AA) solution, is designed to meet the U.S. Government’s strict Data-at-Rest (DAR) standards. It provides key management, encryption, and authentication over OPAL 2.0 self-encrypting SSDs or HDDs, ensuring immediate data protection that is OS-agnostic and governed by FIPS-140-2 level key encryption with options for single, two-factor, or multi-factor authentication.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with our esteemed partner, where innovation meets collaboration. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and won several government customers in a short time. There is no other solution capable of our joint technology in the market today,” said Kurt Lennartsson, CEO of KLC Group.

“By joining forces with KLC Group, we are redefining the performance and security benchmarks in high-performance computing, AI, and diverse industries reliant on data-intensive operations,” stated Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. “The collaboration between SupremeRAID™ and CipherDriveOne Plus not only enhances performance but also ensures comprehensive data protection, scalability, and flexibility.”

