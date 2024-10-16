HKTDC welcomes 2024 Policy Address

HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the 2024 Policy Address, delivered today by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee.

The Policy Address presents a comprehensive set of measures, ranging from the economy and trade and people’s livelihood to high-calibre talent attraction and youth development. Leveraging Hong Kong’s one country, two systems advantages, the policies will fuel the city’s continued economic growth.

Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: “The Policy Address highlights the Hong Kong SAR Government’s efforts in seeking innovation and change, while striving for excellence. It addresses a wide range of areas covering economic growth, trade and investment, SME support, culture and creative as well as construction and planning. Riding on Hong Kong’s eight centre advantages, the Policy Address promotes new quality productive forces and high-quality economic development.”

The annual address announced various measures to reinforce the city’s status as an international financial, shipping and trading centre. Dr Lam believed the move echoes the 20th Central Committee’s Third Plenary Session’s Resolution to develop Hong Kong into a supply chain service centre: “The HKTDC will continue to proactively promote Hong Kong’s eight centre advantages and enhance the development of high value-added supply chain services. We will step up cooperation with InvestHK to set up a mechanism and enhance the interface for attracting mainland enterprises to establish their international or regional headquarters in Hong Kong and provide one-stop diversified professional advisory services to help them go global via the Hong Kong platform.”

He added that the HKTDC will strengthen advisory services of its Transformation Sandbox (T-box) programme to cover a wider range of areas and support Hong Kong enterprises as well as mainland companies in Hong Kong in regard to business transformation, sustainable development and operational upgrade. Businesses are encouraged to leverage the HKTDC’s trade platforms and events to go global and explore international market opportunities, especially in the high-potential ASEAN region.

Dr Lam welcomed the HKSAR Government’s SME support measures, including the relaunch of the Principal Moratorium scheme, a HK$1 billion injection into the BUD Fund and an additional HK$500 million provision for the Incentive Scheme for Recurrent Exhibitions 2.0. He believes the measures will foster SMEs’ sustainable development and reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a leading convention and exhibition hub.

The Policy Address stated the Hong Kong Shopping Festival will be relaunched in the next two years to help SMEs tap into the mainland e-commerce sales market. Dr Lam said: “The inaugural Hong Kong Shopping Festival organised by the HKTDC in August this year received an enthusiastic response. Not only did it raise participants’ brand exposure, but also provided them with practical experience in e-commerce operations. We will build on this year’s success and host the second edition of the Festival next August, and in the ASEAN market in due course, to enable Hong Kong SMEs to explore market opportunities via e-commerce and social media platforms.”

To help SMEs understand e-commerce marketing, the HKTDC will publish research reports and analyses on e-commerce ecosystems in different markets, such as ASEAN, to help businesses lay a solid foundation in e-commerce operations. Through its Digital Academy and Design Gallery’s (DG) cross-border e-commerce shops on Taobao and JD International, the HKTDC has been offering comprehensive support to Hong Kong SMEs to leverage diverse e-commerce and digital marketing channels to explore mainland opportunities. DG’s 70 physical sales network in the mainland serve as an ideal platform to promote Hong Kong brands in the region. As for the ASEAN market, the HKTDC’s DG Studio programme helps connect local businesses with ASEAN physical retailers and e-commerce platforms.

In terms of strengthening SMEs’ brand development, the HKTDC will continue to organise some 40 international exhibitions and conferences in Hong Kong every year. We will also set up more Hong Kong Pavilions in mainland and overseas exhibitions and further enhance business matching, to support SMEs in developing their brand and tapping global opportunities.

On promotion of Hong Kong’s cultural and creative industries, as mentioned in the Policy Address, more Hong Kong, mainland and overseas cultural and creative products will be added to the Asia IP Exchange (AsiaIPEX), managed by the HKTDC, to facilitate cross-sector exchanges and cooperation and contribute to Hong Kong’s development into a regional IP trading centre. Currently, the platform displays more than 28,000 IP projects available for trading. The HKTDC will continue to promote cultural and creative products as well as IP transformation and trading on its platforms, such as the Business of IP Asia Forum, Hong Kong International Licensing Show and the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market.

Dr Lam also welcomed measures addressing new quality productive forces, the Northern Metropolis, digital economy and silver economy, which will help Hong Kong businesses further explore opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Belt and Road countries and regions.

Addressing the reduction of the liquor duty rate, Dr Lam believes that the move will strengthen related trade and further promote Hong Kong as a regional wine trading hub. He added that the 16th Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Fair will be held from 7 to 9 November, which will showcase fine wines from around the world, including liquors and white wines in the mainland pavilions, whiskeys from Japan and Ireland and spirits from around the world. Fair seminars will highlight the prospects of Hong Kong’s spirits market, while Chinese liquor promotional events will help the industry seize new opportunities.

In conclusion, Dr Lam said: “The HKTDC will continue to support and complement national development and the Hong Kong SAR Government’s policies. We will work closely with the business community to leverage Hong Kong’s advantages and promote sustainable economic growth.”

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communication & Public Affairs Department:

Sam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4589 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org

To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com