Hong Kong International Optical Fair to open in November

HONG KONG, Oct 23, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The 32nd Hong Kong International Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), will take place on 6-8 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme of Seeing is Believing, the Fair features innovative and state-of-the-art eyewear designs and products, bringing together industry players to facilitate new business opportunities.

Sophia Chong, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC emphasised: “This year’s Hong Kong International Optical Fair, a long-standing industry highlight for over 30 years, is more international than ever, attracting more than 700 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions. The fair reflects the dynamic evolution in eyewear design and technology. Exhibitors worldwide are aligning their products with key trends in technology, lifestyle, functionality and sustainability to capture expanded market opportunities. This exhibition, which is truly a feast for the eyes, demonstrates Hong Kong’s advantages as an international trade and procurement centre.”

Hong Kong ranks as the world’s third-largest exporter of eyewear and frames. The total export value of Hong Kong’s eyewear, lenses and frames is estimated to have reached HK$19.9 billion in 2023, signalling substantial growth. The smart eyewear sector has emerged as an industry focal point, with the global market exceeding HK$40 billion in 2023 and projected to surpass HK$100 billion by 2029.

Exhibitors from around the globe, including Europe and Americas, such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as Asia such as Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Türkiye in the Middle East, and more, will present their latest offerings at the fair. Prominent Hong Kong brands will also have a significant presence.

This year’s Optical Fair will feature a number of group pavilions, including Mainland China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, as well as the Visionaries of Style and HKOMA Pavilion; along with pavilions from cities in Mainland China, including Danyang in Jiangsu, Jiaojiang in Zhejiang, Shenzhen in Guangdong and Yingtan in Jiangxi.

The Brand Name Gallery, the focal point of the Fair, will showcase over 200 renowned global brands. Other zones will present a broad spectrum of eyewear products, including Smart Eyewear, Contact Lenses & Accessories, Designer Café pavilion, Sporting & Professional Eyewear, Kids Eyewear & Reading Glasses, Lenses, Frames & Parts, Eyewear Accessories, Diagnostic Instruments, as well as Optometric Instruments, Equipment & Machinery.

The 22nd Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium will be held on 7 November. Jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Optometric Association and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, this year’s symposium will focus on myopia control and prevention. Scholars from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Germany will lead discussions with industry professionals. The symposium is a pre-approved CPD Programme recognised by the Optometrists Board and attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance. The Fair will also offer talks and seminars on smart eyewear, functional eyewear, sustainability and other advancements in the eyewear industry.

To foster Hong Kong’s creativity and innovation, the HKTDC and HKOMA will run the 24th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition under the theme of Be Bold. Results will be announced during the Hong Kong International Optical Fair. Winning and final entries will be on display at The Forum, Hall 1D during the fair period to showcase Hong Kong’s creativity to international buyers.

Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the Click2Match business matching platform in addition to attending the physical fair until 15 November. Buyers can also use the Scan2Match feature of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan the QR codes of exhibitors and view product materials, bookmark favourites, browse product information and floor plans, as well as engage with exhibitors before and after the fairs to continue their sourcing journey.

Featured ProductsExhibitors at the forefront of the industry are unveiling an array of innovative eyewear products in line with technology, lifestyle, functionality and sustainability trends. Some of the highlighted products are:

Technology

Solos AirGo Vision – Smart Eyewear Equipped with a camera, AirGo Vision is the world’s first smart eyewear with ChatGPT-4 functionality, and provides instant responses to what you see Solos Technology Limited

Product Zone: Visionaries of Style Booth: GH-B26 Reform EyewearReform features a new patented flexible frame technology that seamlessly adapts to any frame shape, size, colour or material, suitable for both prescription and sunglasses. This innovation offers endless possibilities for eyewear design, while ensuring safety and comfort. Icare (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Product Zone: Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association Pavilion Booth: 1E-C08

Lifestyle

Fashion-Forward Yagioka Eyewear The local design brand Big Horn has launched the Yagioka eyewear line, featuring a modern and refined design that is perfect for fashion-forward people. This eyewear design was a finalist for the USA Accessories Council’s Design Excellence Awards 2024. The Panda eyewear series draws inspiration for its colours and shapes from the beloved animal. Crafted with precision and made from high-quality biodegradable materials, it combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. Winky International Limited

Product Zone: Brand Name Gallery

Booth: GH-R03 Rosie Allan – A Design for Both Parents and ChildrenEstablished in 2020, Rosie Allan transcends being just a brand; it celebrates family bonds and unforgettable moments. Specialising in 100% handcrafted acetate sunglasses, the matching parent-child collection symbolises love and togetherness. Rosie Allan Pty Ltd

Product Zone: Brand Name Gallery

Booth: GH-D07 Luxury Jewellery-inspired Handcrafted Eyewear This Japanese brand merges high-end jewellery design with eyewear, utilising premium materials, such as 18K gold and natural diamonds. Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with a commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and is specifically designed for Asian facial features, exuding elegance. Inon Co. Ltd.

Product Zone: Japan Pavilion

Booth: GH-B12

Functionality:

Nano Vista Children’s Sports Eyewear Crafted exclusively for kids and young athletes, Nano Vista – a Spanish brand – offers eyewear designed for outdoor activities. It is internationally recognised for safety, meets European EN166:2001 standards and is endorsed by top sports federations. Opticon Ltd

Product Zone: Brand Name Gallery

Booth: GH-C06

Sustainability:

Sustainable Eyewear Frame Solution The eyewear frames are made from BioCell material. BioCell is a cellulose acetate derived from cotton or wood pulp, certified as biodegradable according to ISO 14855 standards. It contains no industry-standard plasticisers and is compatible with polycarbonate lenses. Eleung Limited

Product Zone: Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association Pavilion

Booth: 1E-D14 Eco-Friendly Nylon and PC Lenses Eco-friendly nylon and polycarbonate (PC) lenses are produced using sustainable materials, reducing carbon emissions during the manufacturing process. They feature high abrasion and scratch resistance and have received multiple certifications. Even in low-temperature conditions, they maintain hardness and toughness, providing excellent clarity and optical transmission performance. Mellan Limited

Product Zone: Frames & Parts

Booth: 1E-C28

Last year’s Hong Kong International Optical Fair was a great success

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

