Huntress Earns #1 Ranking for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) in CRN’s 2024 Annual Report Card

Winning scores across nine major categories, Huntress displaces last year’s winner as number one EDR for managed service providers

Huntress sweeps Endpoint Detection and Response category in CRN's 2024 Annual Report Card Awards. Takes 1st place!
COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntress solution providers ranked the company number one in endpoint detection and response in CRN’s 2024 Annual Report Card (ARC). Huntress swept the EDR category with high rankings based on solution provider evaluations of channel-friendly product offerings, high-value partner benefits, and the ability to foster long-term, successful partnerships. In addition, Huntress’ managed Identity Threat Detection and Response (formerly MDR for Microsoft 365) was ranked in the top two.

“A huge thank you to the MSP Community for trusting Huntress, voting us as the industry-leading EDR, and as a leader for MDR. The continued support and feedback from our valued partners is the motivation behind our never-ending push to deliver enterprise-grade and cost-effective solutions,” said Tracie Orisko, Senior Director of Community at Huntress.

Among the most prestigious honors in the IT industry, CRN’s ARC Awards provides vendors with valuable feedback based on thousands of survey responses from solution providers and honors vendors who offer best-in-class products, partner program resources, partner support, and managed and cloud services.

Huntress managed EDR was voted #1 amongst U.S. service providers in several key categories, including:

  • Product quality and reliability
  • Technical innovation
  • Capability and ease of integration
  • Pre and post-sales support
  • Training
  • Ease of doing business
  • Integration with services management tools
  • Profit potential
  • Managed and cloud services

Huntress Identity Threat Detection and Response (formerly MDR for Microsoft 365) received high scores in the following categories:

  • Quality and reliability
  • Richness of product features and functionality
  • Technical innovation
  • Compatibility and ease of integration

“We’re thrilled to recognize technology vendors whose partners have selected as the gold standard for products, services, and programs that support solution provider success in the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The winners of this year’s CRN Annual Report Card Awards demonstrate continuous dedication to building strong partnerships and delivering long-term value and opportunity for their solution provider partners.”

Additional Resources:

About Huntress
Huntress is a leading cybersecurity company focused on protecting and empowering small businesses to mid-sized enterprises. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a human-led 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the top-rated technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help companies overcome cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Valerie Baccei
press@huntresslabs.com
+1 (650) 400-7833

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b27af3a-ce0e-48e8-acd5-bfa688fd9061

