HYCHAIN Launches Loot Legends: Pioneering a New Dimension in Mobile Gaming

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaming-focused Layer-2 decentralized network HYCHAIN today announced the much-anticipated global launch of Loot Legends, a free to play roguelite dungeon crawler game with hundreds of hours of rich dungeons, boss fights, and gameplay, available on both the App Store and Google Play. Ahead of its release, the game has already garnered over 101K+ pre-registrations, highlighting its eagerly awaited arrival among gamers.

Loot Legends unfolds across an expansive universe featuring over 10 unique chapters, 200 dungeon levels, and more than 1500 pieces of gear, including armor and weapons. Players can enjoy thrilling boss fights, craft potent items, and explore intricately designed crafted levels. A standout aspect of the game is the ‘LootBoxes’, which are filled with a diverse range of items from diamonds and gold to pet fragments and runes, providing both fundamental resources and rare, game-enhancing artifacts.

During the recent 10-day closed beta of Loot Legends, the team successfully engaged over 2,600 beta testers, who collectively spent more than 2 million Diamonds. This period saw the exploration of over 95K dungeons, and impressively, the game maintained a 7-day retention rate of over 40%. These statistics highlight the game’s strong appeal and engagement among early users, which the team believes lays a promising foundation for its upcoming public launch.

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of Loot Legends and are delighted by the community’s strong reception,” said ArkDev, co-founder of HYCHAIN. “This enthusiasm reinforces our vision for a vibrant, permissionless L2 blockchain that not only enhances Web3 game publishing but also brings players an unmatched, frictionless gaming experience.”

In Loot Legends, players engage with an in-game currency system designed to enhance the gaming experience. Diamonds, the most coveted currency, are obtainable through gameplay and are essential for acquiring high-value upgrades and unique items. Gold serves as the standard currency for regular transactions and upgrades, while Honor Medals, Crystals, and Contribution Coins offer specialized purchasing power within PvP, home base enhancements, and guild activities respectively.

The economic backbone of Loot Legends is built around the $TOPIA token, digital game-currency. This in-game currency can be earned by competing in global leaderboards, completing daily activities, and achieving game milestones. Players can use $TOPIA to gain a 30% discount on Diamonds, the premium currency, which is crucial for buying upgrades and special items.

Loot Legends is designed to foster a strong community. Players can form or join guilds, participate in multiplayer raids, and challenge other players, promoting a collaborative and competitive environment.

“Loot Legends is designed to be a game that appeals to all gamers, whether they’re from the Web3 or Web2 space. It’s not just about technology; it’s about crafting a fun, engaging experience where gamers can connect, compete, and enjoy every moment. We’ve built a platform that welcomes all gamers,” said Temptranquil, co-founder of HYCHAIN.

In November, HYCHAIN will introduce The Outpost, a peer-to-peer marketplace within Loot Legends. This innovative feature allows players to trade in-game items as digital collectibles, further bridging the gap between virtual gaming and real-world value.

Looking ahead, HYCHAIN is committed to the continuous development of Loot Legends. The roadmap includes regular updates, new chapters, and special events to keep the gameplay exciting and engaging. Loot Legends is more than just a game—it’s a new way of experiencing mobile gaming. Users can join the adventure, rise through the ranks, and possibly change the way you think about mobile games forever.

HYCHAIN is a Layer-2 blockchain based on Arbitrum’s orbit technology focused on providing infrastructure, distribution, and frictionless systems for the most ambitious Web3 games. The blockchain is home to HYTOPIA (Formerly NFT Worlds) with over 1,100,000+ pre-registered players worldwide, and HYPLAY, developer-first tools.

