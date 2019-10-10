iLearningEngines Reinforces Commitment to Optimizing Insurance Business Processes with AI Technology at Key Industry Events This Fall

iLearningEngines’ participation at ITC Vegas in October, and at Insurance Innovators Summit in London in November, will illustrate the Company’s vision for the future of an AI-enabled Insurance Industry

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iLearningEngines, Inc. (Nasdaq: AILE) (“iLearningEngines,” “ILE,” or “the Company”), a leader in AI-powered learning and work automation for enterprises, today announced its participation in two leading insurance industry events this fall: ITC Vegas on October 15-17, 2024 and the Insurance Innovators Summit in London on November 6, 2024. iLearningEngines’ presence at these events will serve as an opportunity for the Company to share its vision for the future of the insurance industry, including how recent AI technology developments will push the boundaries of what is possible for insurance companies and professionals.

At ITC Vegas, iLearningEngines is hosting demos in the exhibition area. Insurance professionals and others attending the event can stop by the booth to learn about how the iLearningEngines platform and AI engines built on the solution can support and optimize insurance industry operations and business processes. In the exhibition area, iLearningEngines can be found at booth #2976.

On November 6, 2024, at 10:15am, Deviprasad Thrivikraman, CEO of TechVantage Analytics – a partner of iLearningEngines in the development of AI-driven insurance industry solutions – will participate in the Insurance Innovators Summit CEO Forum, “The Innovation-Ready Insurer,” on Stage 1. The presentation, “AI in Action: Future-Proofing Insurance with Edge AI, Telematics, and Generative Models” will address how AI is reshaping the insurance industry, from expediting claims processing to detecting fraud in real-time and supporting insurers in meeting their ESG goals. This session will provide actionable insights and real-world case studies that demonstrate how AI can drive operational efficiency, enhance fraud detection. iLearningEngines can also be found in the exhibition area at booth #16.

“I’m excited to share updates with attendees about how Techvantage, in partnership with iLearningEngines, is at the forefront of powering AI adoption across the insurance landscape,” said Deviprasad Thrivikraman, CEO of TechVantage Analytics. “Insurance businesses that are looking to future-proof operations with AI will learn about innovative AI solutions like our Claims-on-the-Edge product, telematics-driven risk management, and pre-trained insurance language models that transform core processes and protect enterprise intellectual property.”

The iLearningEngines platform enables insurance businesses to rapidly deploy purpose-built, highly accurate AI engines, also known as hyper-apps, for rapid realization of business value through improved productivity and revenue generation. Insurance industry business processes including risk assessment, claims processing and coverage quote development can be optimized through iLearningEngines’ advanced AI capabilities.

About iLearningEngines:

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance. Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

For more information about iLearningEngines, please visit: www.ilearningengines.com.

