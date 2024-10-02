Insightful Discussions on eMobility Await: Join Influential Speakers at London EV Show 2024

LONDON, Oct 2, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The London EV Show 2024 has secured an impressive lineup of top experts from across the mobility value chain. This includes influential policymakers, industry associations, EV manufacturers, innovators in charging infrastructure, battery management specialists, and fleet management professionals, providing a vital opportunity for meaningful engagement for anyone seeking to navigate the future of electric transportation.

The event’s agenda is rich with insights into the latest advancements and breakthroughs within the electric vehicle sector. Key topics of discussion will include, the United Kingdom’s EV outlook and transition to net-zero, electrifying mobility and transportation as a journey towards a sustainable future, and navigating the global EV landscape through policies, regulations, and outlook. Additionally, discussions will cover urban mobility and smart cities, powering the future with electrification across air, sea, and land transportation, and the cleantech and decarbonisation of the global transport sector.

Other important topics pertain to empowering women in the electric vehicle industry, cybersecurity in EVs, consumer behaviour, and market trends, as well as investing in the global EV revolution. The agenda also addresses battery management systems and charging infrastructure, EV charging systems and payment solutions, and the relationship between charging, battery technology, and the supply chain.

Notable speakers who have confirmed their participation at #LEVS24 include: Alex Gilbert, Head of Energy and Electrification, Commercial Development at Transport for London; Stuart Murphy, Head of Fleet Transformation and Integration at Royal Mail; Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy at Greater London Authority; James Rooney, Head of Road Fleet at Network Rail; Stephen Elderkin, Director of Environmental Sustainability at National Highways; Olly Craughan, Head of Sustainability at DPD UK; Alex Veitch, Director of Policy and Insights at British Chambers of Commerce; Dr. Roger Tyers, Transport Policy Specialist at the House of Commons Library; Sofia Stayte, Head of Future of Flight Policy at the Department for Transport UK; H.E. Rafael Ortiz Fabrega, Ambassador of Costa Rica in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland at the Embassy of Costa Rica; Oliver Adrian, Head of EV Charging & Energy Strategy at Ford Motor Company; Marc Palmer, Brand Insight Director at Auto Trader UK; Marina Lussich, Principal, Operations Sustainability at Amazon; Dr. David Storer, Director of Research, Innovation and New Mobility at CLEPA – European Association of Automotive Suppliers; Amy Stokes, Head of e-mobility at Volvo; Matthew Eastwood, Head of EV Infrastructure, Consumer Incentives and Fleets at Transport Scotland; Andrew Grant, Head of Intelligent Mobility at Bloomberg NEF; Abby Chicken, Head of Sustainability at Openreach; Baerte De Brey, Vice President at AVERE. Check The Whole List Here

The London EV Show 2024 is a one-stop destination for anyone passionate about electric mobility. It offers a chance to connect with industry leaders and innovators, engage in dynamic discussions, and explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of transportation.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a meaningful impact! For further information, please reach out to us at press@valiantandcompany.com

