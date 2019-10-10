IOLITE and Tai Software Team Up To Improve Efficiency and Productivity for Freight Brokers in Salesforce

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tai Software, a leading TMS provider (Transportation Management Systems) for freight brokers, is pleased to announce its latest integration with Salesforce, made possible through the IOLITE Nexus Connector. This pre-built connector simplifies the process of linking Tai’s TMS with Salesforce CRM, allowing brokers to manage operations more efficiently without the need for complex coding or extensive development resources.

“We’re excited to offer this seamless integration between Tai TMS and Salesforce,” said Walter Mitchell, CEO of Tai Software. “This new capability eliminates potential hurdles for brokers using Salesforce, allowing them to harness the full power of both platforms without the complexity. By simplifying data flow between sales and operations, we’re enabling brokers to operate more efficiently, improve customer relationships, and grow their businesses with confidence.”

Using a user-friendly, point-and-click interface, the IOLITE Nexus Connector provides a robust, reusable platform that enables brokers to quickly map fields and synchronize data between the Tai and Salesforce systems. Real-time data synchronization minimizes errors, keeping both systems aligned and up to date. Brokers save time and resources while leveraging IOLITE’s logistics and Salesforce expertise for smooth implementation.

Consolidating customer and shipment data in one platform enables freight brokers to provide personalized, high-quality service, respond quickly to inquiries, and build stronger relationships. Automated scheduling, status updates, and notifications eliminate bottlenecks, reducing the time spent on administrative tasks and data entry. Brokers can scale their operations efficiently without increasing overhead. The integration also empowers sales teams with access to real-time customer data, improving cross-selling opportunities and aligning with operations to boost performance and profitability.

The Tai Software and Salesforce integration unlocks new levels of efficiency and customer loyalty by seamlessly connecting operational and sales data.

About Tai

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives efficiency and growth for brokers. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and more than 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth.

To learn more about Tai Software, visit www.taisoftware.com .

About IOLITE Solutions

IOLITE Solutions is dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Salesforce products that enhance and extend the Salesforce platform’s capabilities. Our flagship product, Nexus, powers our ability to connect Salesforce with other systems and also enables the simple upload of data contained in spreadsheets via our Spreadsheet Muncher product.

To learn more about IOLITE Solutions, visit https://iolitepro.com/ .

