JCtrans Announces Successful Conclusion of 16th Global Freight Forwarders Conference (in Guangzhou)

Guangzhou, China–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2024) – On September 27th, the 16th Global Freight Forwarders Conference, organized by JCtrans, came to a successful conclusion. This grand event, which brought together global logistics wisdom and strength, not only witnessed the thriving growth of the logistics industry but also marked an important milestone in promoting global logistics cooperation and innovation. The conference attracted over 2,100 industry elites and business representatives from 104 countries and regions, gathering together to explore the future trends and endless possibilities of the logistics sector.

Key figures such as Yuan Yue, Deputy Director-General of Guangzhou Port Authority; Chen Yan, Chief Operating Officer of COSCO Shipping Bulk Co., Ltd.; Dragan Boskovic, Director of Milsped (Shenzhen) International Freight Forwarding Co., Ltd.; and Xu Kai, Senior Engineer at Shanghai Maritime University and Chief Information Officer at Shanghai International Shipping Institute, graced the opening ceremony with their presence and insightful speeches, infusing the event with wisdom and vision while mapping out a blueprint for the industry’s future development.

JCtrans Chairman and CEO, Jacy Qiu, extended a warm welcome and heartfelt thanks to the distinguished guests. He highlighted that, as a flagship event in the freight forwarding industry, JCtrans Event successfully hosted several large-scale conferences and joint exhibitions in Bangkok, Thailand; São Paulo, Brazil; and Rotterdam, Netherlands, earlier this year. Additionally, five high-quality club events were held in key port cities across China, attracting over 5,000 participants and facilitating more than 100,000 business opportunities. The Bangkok conference, in particular, saw over 1,000 new collaborations, with nearly 100 immediate deals struck on-site, showcasing the extraordinary momentum and influence of JCtrans’ offline events.

Following this, the “Real Service Real Business” initiative, advocated by JCtrans, was launched in the presence of global guests. During the product presentation, the JCtrans management team introduced the platform’s service philosophy and product value, explaining how they actively implement the concept of “Real Service Real Business.” Global Membership and Global Conferences Senior Vice President Crystal Zheng, JCtrans Senior Risk Control Expert Zuocai Wei, Global Conferences General Manager Tesla Miao, Financial Services Vice President Adam Wang, and Member Products Vice President Yorick Zhu each elaborated on the platform’s four core values: Opportunity Linkage, Cooperation Assurance, Marketing Promotion, and Operational Efficiency Improvement. They detailed the specific commercial value and services these benefits bring to clients. JCtrans committed to deeply embedding the philosophy of “Achieving Success for Our Clients, Achieving Success for Ourselves,” striving to grow and succeed together with its partners.

The three-day conference meticulously planned a wide range of activities, providing industry professionals with a comprehensive and highly efficient platform for communication and cooperation. Key highlights included themed forums, roundtable discussions, product presentations, company visits, one-on-one meetings, and a business gala dinner. These events were centered around critical topics such as innovative development for logistics companies, opportunity expansion, risk mitigation, and advanced solutions for cross-border e-commerce logistics, facilitating in-depth exchanges and exploration of new opportunities, challenges, and paths within the logistics industry.

Over the past 21 years, JCtrans has solidified its brand, and after nearly three years of deep reform, it has emerged as one of the world’s leading logistics networks, known for rapid growth, abundant resources, and a wealth of opportunities. With an annual increase of 3,000 new paid corporate members and a total of more than 11,000 paid members, the platform facilitates over 2.2 million business opportunities annually. JCtrans’ mission is to help global freight forwarders achieve sustainable profitability by building a trustworthy global network and a digital transaction platform that enhances risk resistance, broadens business opportunities, reduces costs, and improves efficiency, thus driving sustainable development.

