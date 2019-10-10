Katipult Appoints Beth Shaw as CEO and Announces Board Resignation

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – October 25, 2024) – Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) (“Katipult” or the “Corporation“), a leading fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Shaw (“Ms. Shaw“) as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Shaw is an accomplished executive, board director, and capital markets professional with over 30 years experience in syndication and equity capital markets, having held senior executive positions at both bank-owned and independent investment dealers. She has been serving as a strategic advisor to Katipult since February 2024. Her extensive experience and proven leadership in the capital markets will be invaluable as Katipult continues to build out its product offerings serving investment dealers, wealth management firms, private equity funds, and other financial services companies.

“I am very excited to be joining the Katipult team, ” said Beth Shaw. “I believe Katipult has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on a continuously changing and increasingly competitive investment industry. As the industry continues to evolve, strategic technology adoption remains ever more important. I believe Katipult is in a position to provide a cost effective and timely suite of services to help the investment community optimize workflows and enhance service delivery to wealth and asset managers, institutional investors and corporate clients.”

As part of her compensation, Ms. Shaw has been granted options for 3,000,000 shares in the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 cents and vesting over 3 years.

Together with Ms. Shaw’s appointment, Katipult also announced that Chief Executive Officer, Gord Breese (“Mr. Breese“), will be stepping down from his role. We are grateful for Mr. Breese’s leadership and dedication throughout his tenure. His guidance has been instrumental in pursuing our enterprise customer segment, and we appreciate his contributions to the business.

