King County 211 Partners with Unite Us to Address Social Health Needs and Improve Access to Community Resources

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2024) – King County 211, a service of Crisis Connections, and Unite Us, the nation’s trusted technology partner for social care transformation, are collaborating to address critical social needs and improve access to community-based resources. Unite Us’ secure closed-loop referral technology will enable King County 211 to securely and seamlessly connect individuals and families to accountable community-based organizations (CBOs) with the capacity to provide essential services such as food support, housing assistance, transportation, and more throughout Washington State.

The King County 211 is a crucial resource for providing comprehensive information on health and human services. Through integration with the Unite Washington network, the coordinated care network built on Unite Us technology, this partnership aims to expand the reach of these services and address needs such as housing, food, and transportation. The shared technology platform from Unite Us provides a central hub for partners to send, receive, and track electronic referrals, ensuring that social needs are efficiently met and that health outcomes are improved across communities.

“We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with Unite Us! This expansion will ensure the landscape of services in King County is more visible to all providers on the Unite Us platform,” stated Tiffany Olson, Director of Essential Services at King County 211. “King County 211 will continue to work directly with providers and clients alike to help navigate resources and provide best-fit referrals. Ultimately, this deeper partnership between our two organizations will help clients better connect to care.”

King County 211 and Unite Us are transforming the way individuals access community-based resources by harnessing the power of technology. Through the Unite Us platform, these organizations are simplifying the process for health and social service providers to connect individuals with the vital services they need and simultaneously reducing administrative burden. This central hub not only facilitates secure referrals but also enables the tracking of individual progress and the measurement of outcomes at scale. Through this innovative approach, King County 211 and Unite Us are making it easier than ever for people to find the support they need, when they need it, all within one ecosystem.

“Crisis Connections has been at the forefront of connecting underserved communities to social services for decades. Unite Us is thrilled to partner with such a dedicated team,” said Taylor Justice, Co-founder and President at Unite Us. “By combining our advanced technology with Crisis Connections’ community presence and expertise, we will further our shared mission of providing equitable access to care for Washingtonians.”

Community-based organizations can participate in the Unite Us referral network for free. Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers interested in connecting their clients and patients to King County 211 through Unite Us’ network can visit uniteus.com/contact.

About King County 211

King County 211 connects people to the help they need. We provide the most comprehensive information on health and human services in King County. Whether it’s for housing assistance, help with financial needs, or to find the location of the nearest food bank. Learn more at King County 211.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for advancing social care outcomes. Our advanced product suite streamlines processes and fosters collaboration across government, healthcare, health plans, and community-based organizations to address social drivers of health by facilitating social care services, intervention programs, and Medicaid reimbursements. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral platform now integrates more than 1M services and securely hosts the nation’s largest network of nonprofits committed to improving whole-person health one community at a time. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

