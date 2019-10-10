Kovo Completes Asset Purchase Agreement for Right to Acquire Assets of AccelVue

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2024) – Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) (“Kovo” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced asset purchase agreement (the “APA“) with HEAL USA, Inc. (“HEAL“), whereby the Company acquired the exclusive right to purchase certain contractual assets of Coredynamex, LLC, the Utah limited liability company (doing business as “AccelVue“) (the “Transaction“) pursuant to an executed term sheet (the “LOI“) between HEAL and AccelVue.

Under the APA and in consideration for the assignment of the LOI, Kovo issued (i) 13,180,038 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$0.05 (the “Consideration Shares“); and (ii) an unsecured 10% interest bearing 2-year term promissory note in the aggregate principal amount of USD$56,947 for an aggregate purchase price of USD$541,507 (the “Purchase Price“). The Purchase Price was negotiated between the parties and represents a reimbursement by Kovo of the reasonable and documented actual expenditures of HEAL in connection with negotiating the LOI, including its legal fees and expenses of USD$80,758, accounting advisors and other financial expenses of USD$34,807, and funds advanced to AccelVue during the exclusivity period to ensure the ability of AccelVue to satisfy its contractual and other obligations of USD$425,942. The Consideration Shares represent 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Kovo on a non-diluted basis. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Neither HEAL nor its sole shareholder Avonlea-Drewry Holdings Inc. (“ADH“), own or control, directly or indirectly, any equity securities of the Company.

In connection with the Transaction, Kovo received the exclusive right to acquire certain assets of AccelVue, including: (i) a business development contract with an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) SaaS company that aggregates 20,000 medical providers in the United States; (ii) an exclusive contract with a private Ai vendor to use its technology and services across the EMR healthcare industry sector; and (iii) an exclusive agreement with a bookkeeping platform as a service provider to service medical providers/practices aggregated through EMR company channels. The contracts and relationships will be coupled with Kovo’s current practice offerings and leveraged to increase sales in new and existing channels.

HEAL is a Delaware corporation controlled by ADH, and Mr. Michael Steele, a current director and controlling indirect shareholder of the Company, is a director of HEAL and is a director, officer and indirect shareholder of ADH but does not control ADH. Mr. Robert Galarza, a director of the Company, is also an officer of HEAL. Therefore, as no related party of Kovo controls HEAL, directly or indirectly, HEAL is not a “related party” to the Company and the Transaction is not subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“), which regulates transactions that raise the potential for conflicts of interest, including transactions involving parties who are “related parties” to the reporting issuer, as that term is used in MI 61-101. However, as Mr. Steele and Mr. Galarza, who both abstained from voting on the approval of the Transaction, are both directors of the Company and a director or officer of HEAL, it is considered to be a non-arm’s length party pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“). The TSXV approved the Transaction on October 7, 2024.

After closing the Transaction, the Company intends to proceed with the acquisition of the assets of AccelVue provided for under the LOI as soon as practicable. The purchase price for the transfer of the AccelVue assets pursuant to the LOI is USD$50,000.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service, offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for more than 2,250 U.S. healthcare providers. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing, and payments seamlessly. Currently, through its clients, Kovo processes over CAD$250 million (USD$200 million) in annual billing transactions for more than 3.5 million patients. By offering effective billing practices, Kovo helps healthcare practitioners get paid so they can focus on offering quality care. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

