Kovo HealthTech Corporation to Change Name

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2024) – Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) (“Kovo” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from “Kovo HealthTech Corporation” to “Kovo+ Holdings Inc.” (the “Name Change“), effective pre-market open on October 28, 2024.

“Along with our upcoming rebrand, the Name Change more accurately reflects our evolving focus and marks the Company’s pivot to broader opportunities while continuing to build upon its continued focus on the healthcare sector,” said Brenner Adams, Interim CEO of the Company.

In connection with the Name Change, no action will be required by existing shareholders, nor will any certificates representing common shares of the Company (“Common Shares“) be affected or need to be exchanged. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number, and Kovo’s Common Shares will continue trading under the symbol “KOVO”. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

The Name Change was approved by the Company’s board of directors and the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“). Concurrent with the Name Change, the Company intends to file its certificate of name change effective pre-market open on October 28, 2024.

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo+ is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo+’s expanded vision and mission evaluates initiatives across diverse industry markets. Kovo+ remains committed to integrate strategic growth opportunities with mid-market Medical Billing firms for exploitive business optimization synergies and expanding the Kovo+ RCM (revenue cycle management) business model. Kovo+ also integrates accretive additions in the broader healthcare sector to its portfolio. Dedicated to revolutionizing business processes optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI applied methods, Kovo+ embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo+ and to keep up to date on Kovo+ news, visit www.kovoplus.co m .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “proposed”, “estimates”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking statements in this press release include (i) expectations regarding the value drivers and anticipated benefits of the Name Change; (ii) expectations regarding the timing that Kovo’s Common Shares will commence trading on the TSXV following the Name Change; and (iii) expectations concerning the Company’s business plans and operations. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Kovo believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of Kovo based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227633