Kovo+ Holdings Inc. Completes Name Change

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2024) – Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) (formerly Kovo HealthTech Corporation) (“Kovo” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment yesterday in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and, effective today, completed its legal name change to “Kovo+ Holdings Inc.” pursuant to such filing (the “Name Change“), as previously announced on October 23, 2024.

Under the Name Change, the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares“) will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “KOVO” and the CUSIP number assigned to the Common Shares is 500742101 (ISIN: CA5007421012). No action is required by existing shareholders, nor will any certificates representing Common Shares need to be exchanged. The certificate of name change is available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo+ is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo+’s expanded vision and mission evaluates initiatives across diverse industry markets. Kovo+ remains committed to integrate strategic growth opportunities with mid-market Medical Billing firms for exploitive business optimization synergies and expanding the Kovo+ RCM (revenue cycle management) business model. Kovo+ also integrates accretive additions in the broader healthcare sector to its portfolio. Dedicated to revolutionizing business processes optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI applied methods, Kovo+ embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo+ and to keep up to date on Kovo+ news, visit www.kovoplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “proposed”, “estimates”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking statements in this press release include (i) expectations regarding the value drivers and anticipated benefits of the Name Change; and (ii) expectations concerning the Company’s business plans and operations. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228216